Wipro to transform automotive software development through Siemens collaboration and integration with PAVE360

Wipro announced a strategic collaboration with Siemens to transform automotive software development through the integration of the PAVE360 software and digital twin technologies from Siemens with Wipro’s automotive engineering and digital transformation capabilities.

Designed to address the growing complexity of automotive software development driven by the rapid evolution of the Software Defined Vehicle, this collaboration aims to significantly accelerate the development, testing, and validation of automotive software, leading to higher efficiency and quality, and faster innovation within the automotive sector.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtualization, the collaboration will significantly simplify the software development process, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance the overall quality and dependability of automotive software.

Dr. Swarup Mandal, General Manager & Global Head Automotive Wipro Engineering Edge, Wipro Limited, said, ” We are delighted to collaborate with Siemens EDA to drive innovation and transformation in the automotive industry. By combining Siemens’ PAVE360 technologies with our Cloud Car offerings, we will provide an AI powered Virtual Vehicle Validation Platform, which enables our customers to develop SDV efficiently.”

David Fritz, Vice President Hybrid and Virtual Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software, said, “Through our collaboration with Wipro, we are excited to extend the reach of the transformative power of PAVE360 to an even wider automotive audience. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in redefining software development processes, empowering manufacturers to innovate with confidence and agility in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”

The collaboration between Wipro and Siemens underscores the two companies’ shared commitment to delivering transformative solutions that create lasting value for clients and stakeholders.