Wipro unveils its global “Wipro Innovation Network” to accelerate co-innovation with clients

Wipro Limited announced the launch of its global Wipro Innovation Network designed to accelerate strategic, client centric co-innovation. The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Quantum Computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for our clients across industries.

“At Wipro, we believe that collaboration fuels innovation,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients.”

The Wipro Innovation Network will focus on five strategic frontier technology themes: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology and quantum-safe cyber resilience. It will bring together Wipro’s extensive innovation ecosystem, including the Innovation Labs, the Partner Labs, Wipro Ventures, its crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, alliances with leading academic and research institutions, and its deep technology talent to create an ongoing loop of ideation, research and innovation.

As part of the unveiling of the Wipro Innovation Network, Wipro also announced the opening of its newest and first-of-a-kind Innovation Lab at its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru. This future-forward facility will function as a key hub for Wipro’s clients to explore the art of the possible.

“The Wipro Innovation Network reflects our commitment to client centric co-innovation,” said Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited. “The Wipro Innovation Network and our Innovation Labs offer our clients direct access to our global repertoire of innovations that inspire new ideas. Our teams of technologists, scientists, designers, and domain experts are always eager to collaborate with clients to imagine, envision, and rapidly prototype solutions, that can be scaled with measurable business impact.”

Wipro’s Innovation Labs, located across the globe, are designed to deliver immersive experiences that showcase cutting-edge industry solutions and explore the future of technology. These Labs are collaborative environments where clients engage with our experts, often through immersive workshops, to identify and co-create high-impact, high-priority use cases. They can experience a wide range of advanced solutions, including agentic systems for software engineering, Smart Factories powered by embodied AI, the Cloud Car, Inspect AI, Wealth AI, Earnings AI, and quantum computing applications for drug discovery, among others.