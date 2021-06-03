Wipro wins SAP innovation Award 2021 in the Partner Paragon category

Read Article

Wipro Limited has been recognized with the SAP Innovation Award 2021 in the Partner Paragon category for its Fashion Rental solution built on SAP Business Technology Platform.

The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking companies that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to craft innovations. These innovations help companies become an intelligent enterprise, thrive in new business realities, and create a positive economic, environmental and/or social impact to help the world run better.

Harish Dwarkanhalli – President, Applications & Data, Wipro Limited said, “We are elated to win this prestigious SAP Innovation Award. The award is a recognition of Wipro’s commitment to bringing innovations to our customers to help grow their business. We look forward to growing our close partnership with SAP and collaborating with customers to develop new and enhanced products and services.”

Peter Maier – President, Industries and Customer Advisory, SAP said, “There were a total of 376 submissions for the SAP Innovation Awards and the quality of the submissions was incredibly high this year. Wipro’s industry cloud solution is an excellent innovation example of how retailers can create a new channel for customers and drive a completely new revenue stream.”

