Wipro’s FullStride Cloud collaborates with Pure Storage to drive sustainable technology in data storage and data centers

Wipro Limited announced that Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data center footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimize the environmental impact.

Wipro and Pure Storage will leverage their sustainability and technological expertise to incorporate sustainable technology industry best practices into clients’ technology infrastructure. This will include implementing improvements, guided by global industry standards, in overall data center footprint, direct carbon emissions in data storage systems and increased power efficiency.

An additional impact priority for the partnership will be around e-waste reduction. Instead of following the traditional method of replacing entire systems during hardware upgrades, the focus will be on continually upgrading an array of components. This approach promotes resource efficiency and contributes to a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of technology assets.

As an example, Wipro’s Sustainable Technology & Impact intelligence solutions provide visibility and valuable insights into critical infrastructure by monitoring and managing assets Impact.

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited, said, “Customers today are looking for sustainable technology infrastructure. Together with Pure Storage, we’re helping to meet this need in the area of data storage and in data centers. Our approach involves assessing, identifying, implementing, and monitoring sustainable technologies that optimize resource utilization and manage down waste, emissions, and energy impacts.”

“Pure and Wipro have a shared vision for sustainability, where organizations are able to dramatically decrease their environmental impact without compromising IT performance or experience. We are proud to partner with Wipro to help our joint customers achieve their sustainability goals.” said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said “Working with Pure Storage’s solutions as the cornerstone of a hybrid cloud storage strategy, we recently helped a joint customer improve application performance, reduce storage costs, enhance data protection and disaster recovery capabilities while reducing data center storage footprint and carbon emissions by over 90%. Together, Wipro and Pure Storage can be a true transformation and strategic partner for enterprises today.”