“With cyber threats getting sophisticated, emphasizing cyber resilience is vital for delivering a seamless and secure customer experience”: Sarv Saravanan, Commvault

In an interaction with CRN India, Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer, Commvault, outlines the company’s holistic approach to cyber resilience, with a primary focus on customer experience. Saravanan also talks about how Commvault, with its ecosystem of business resiliency solutions, is helping create cyber-resilient organizations that can effectively mitigate any disruption.

Q. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, safeguarding customer data is paramount for organizations, which will directly influence the overall customer experience. How does Commvault help fortify an organization’s success?

Commvault strengthens an organization’s success through robust cyber resilience strategies, leveraging advanced AI technologies and solutions. Our commitment to customer experience is reflected in our ability to tailor security measures to specific customer personas and phases of their journey. This ensures proactive threat detection and a seamless interaction that fosters trust and loyalty.

Commvault Cloud is central to this approach, offering secure, scalable solutions that protect customer data across various platforms and workloads. Our AI-driven insights enhance cybersecurity defenses, automate tasks, and strengthen data protection. Additionally, our Cleanroom Recovery solution enables organizations to identify the last known clean data copy, ensuring rapid recovery even after a breach. This creates a secure, ransomware-free environment in the cloud, minimizing downtime and disruption, a critical factor in maintaining customer trust.

For instance, Persistent Systems partnered with us to boost its cyber resilience in response to escalating cyber threats. They transitioned to a cloud-native infrastructure on Azure, leveraged Commvault Cloud, and implemented AI-driven air-gapped copies for critical data. This approach significantly exceeded their Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) targets.

Q. How does modern cyber resilience intersect with the customer experience domain?

I believe trust is increasingly integral to corporate culture, demanding a transparent approach to verifying the credibility of services, products, processes, and operations. Alongside this, strong cyber resilience is crucial in safeguarding against data breaches that could damage a brand’s reputation and customer perception and experience. This intersection of customer experience and cyber resilience is necessary for deploying critical solutions and mitigating risks from evolving cyber threats. Integrating robust cyber resilience strategies protects customer data, ensures service continuity, and maintains compliance with data protection regulations. Security measures must be tailored to specific customer personas and stages of the customer journey, addressing diverse preferences, awareness levels, and pain points.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, emphasizing cyber resilience is vital for delivering a seamless and secure customer experience, protecting the company’s reputation, and fostering enduring customer loyalty.

Q. How is Commvault, with its ecosystem of business resiliency solutions, helping create cyber-resilient organizations that can effectively mitigate any disruption?

Commvault recognizes the dynamic nature of cyber threats and continuously evolves its solutions to stay ahead of potential risks. Our ecosystem of business resiliency solutions is crucial in creating cyber-resilient organizations capable of mitigating disruptions effectively.

Our commitment to cyber resilience extends beyond technology. We emphasize the importance of preparedness through defined runbooks, roles, prediction, and incident response processes. This structured approach ensures that organizations can quickly and efficiently respond to cyber incidents, reducing confusion and response time.

From a customer experience perspective, our solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, ensuring that organizations achieve strong security and maintain operational efficiency and trust in their cyber resilience strategies.

Commvault’s Cleanroom Recovery enhances cyber resilience by providing a secure, isolated environment for restoring the last known clean data copy, minimizing downtime, and ensuring business continuity. With cloud-native solutions, businesses can rapidly recover and rebuild entire environments in minutes, ensuring operational continuity even after significant breaches.

Through this comprehensive approach to cyber resilience, we give our customers the assurance and stability to excel in a digital landscape.

Q. What is Commvault’s holistic approach to cyber resilience, with a primary focus on customer experience?

Commvault’s holistic approach to cyber resilience is centered on creating the ‘ultimate weapon against ransomware’ while prioritizing customer experience. At the core of this approach is a unified platform that integrates data protection, security, intelligence, and recovery. This comprehensive solution is enhanced by AI and ML-guided operations to effectively manage complex data flows and security challenges, providing customers with a robust defense against cyber threats.

A key strategy is incorporating AI-driven functionalities, enabling swift data analysis and efficient detection of malicious activity. Our recent acquisition of Appranix enhances our ability to ensure operational recovery following cyberattacks. It also empowers us to rebuild entire cloud application environments after any outage or ransomware attack, safeguarding the entire stack and enabling swift restoration when needed.

Recognizing the diverse needs of their clientele, Commvault takes a customer-centric approach to security. We recently launched Vault Club, our new customer engagement platform designed to build genuine, mutually beneficial connections with our customers. Vault Club allows us to better understand customer experiences, challenges, and aspirations. Vault Club meets the unique needs of each customer while delivering tangible value to our business by offering personalized interactions and curated experiences in a self-guided environment.

Additionally, our single-pane-of-glass solution simplifies managing data by providing a unified dashboard where customers can oversee and control all aspects of their data protection and recovery processes. This ease of use is especially critical during breaches, allowing customers to manage their data swiftly and efficiently with just one click, minimizing downtime, and ensuring business continuity.

Q. How does Commvault leverage cyber resiliency through AI to enhance customer experience?

The evolving landscape, marked by shortened dwell times due to automation, complicates threat detection and response efforts. Recognizing this, “Fight AI with AI” has become a strategic imperative for Commvault to combat modern-age cyber threats.

From a customer experience perspective, Commvault prioritizes proactive and seamless interactions. Our core strategy focuses on integrating AI-driven functionalities, enabling swift data analysis and efficient detection of malicious activity. The AI-powered tools also streamline security processes, reducing the time and effort required from customers to maintain robust cyber defenses. By leveraging AI, we scan data for malicious activity, offering insights that traditional tools may overlook. These proactive measures, including deception tactics and AI utilization, serve as crucial early warning signals, empowering organizations to pre-emptively address ransomware threats and mitigate breaches effectively.

Additionally, Commvault has taken a significant leap forward by developing its own AI assistant, Arlie, designed to simplify data management for our customers. Arlie transforms the way users interact with technology, offering access to information and assistance through natural language. This innovation enhances efficiency, streamlines processes, and empowers our customers to excel in their businesses.

Q. What are the future trends in cybersecurity and cyber resilience?

We partnered with GigaOm recently (Cyber Recovery Readiness Report) to survey IT and security leaders across the globe. This eye-opening, survey directly addressed a fundamental question – what can businesses do to be more resilient in the face of cyberattacks?

We were able to pinpoint five key capabilities, also called resiliency markers, that when deployed together, helped companies recover faster from cyberattacks and experience fewer breaches compared to companies that did not follow the same path:

– Security tools that enable early warning about risk, including insider risk.

– A known-clean dark site or secondary system in place.

– An isolated environment to store an immutable copy of the data.

– Defined runbooks, roles, and processes for incident response.

– Specific measures to show cyber recovery readiness and risk.

As we drill down into these cyber capabilities, key practices are emerging as fundamentally critical to any cyber preparedness strategy, and testing for cyber recovery readiness is one of them.

AI and cyber resilience have intertwined yet layered relationships. As we move ahead, we shall also witness further value addition by Generative AI, which will add significant value by interpreting gestures, expressions, and other nuances to aggregate corresponding risks and threats. However, it will also pose new challenges as bad actors leverage generative AI for executive phishing and business email compromises.

Talking about India, we have been making significant strides in cybersecurity and data protection. This strategic direction will positively influence companies by providing a more secure business landscape, encouraging innovation, and facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies. To combat these threats, we will see organizations reinforce a culture of cyber awareness through continuous skilling, learning, and reinforcement.

Overall, these trends demand organizations to make a broader shift toward more proactive and holistic approaches towards managing cyber risks and ensuring resilience against ever-evolving threats.