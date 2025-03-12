WNS acquires Kipi.ai to strengthen AI & data analytics capabilities

WNS has acquired Kipi.ai, a Houston-based leader in data modernization and Snowflake-focused analytics services. The acquisition enhances WNS’ capabilities in AI, data engineering, and advanced analytics, strengthening its position across industries like banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Founded in 2021, Kipi.ai has built a strong reputation in data transformation, offering strategy, execution, and managed services. As a Snowflake Elite Partner, it brings one of the world’s largest Snowflake-certified talent pools, with 600+ SnowPro certifications and over 250 proprietary AI-driven accelerators and solutions. Its 600+ employees include 450 data engineers, architects, and scientists, backed by a leadership team with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth.

WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh emphasized the acquisition’s role in delivering decision intelligence, operational efficiencies, and new revenue opportunities for clients. Kipi.ai CEO Jason Small highlighted the alignment between the two companies, stating that their combined expertise will unlock AI’s full potential for global businesses.

The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately 2% to WNS’ revenue in fiscal 2026 while remaining neutral to adjusted diluted earnings per share.