WNS announces changes to its Board of Directors

WNS announced that effective end of day December 31, 2022, Michael Menezes and Gareth Williams will retire from the WNS Board of Directors and step down as Chairman of their respective Committees. Michael and Gareth will retire after having served on the WNS Board for 9 years, the prescribed maximum term of directorship under WNS’ Corporate Governance guidelines. Jason Liberty, who joined the company’s Board of Directors on February 14, 2020 and is serving as a member of the Audit Committee, will assume the role of Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board in place of Michael, while Lan Tu, who joined the company’s Board of Directors on February 4, 2022 and is serving as a member of Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, will assume the role as Chairperson of the Compensation Committee in place of Gareth effective January 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the WNS Board, I would like to sincerely thank Michael and Gareth for their contributions to the company’s success over the past 9 years. Michael and Gareth’s leadership and guidance have been instrumental in helping WNS drive sound corporate governance and position the company for long-term success,” said Timothy L. Main, Chairman of the Board of Directors, WNS.