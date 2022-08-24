WNS collaborates with AWS’ ISV Accelerate Program

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations providing software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

As an AWS Partner since 2020, WNS has been using AWS’ serverless, Platform as a Service (PaaS), and cognitive capabilities for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms across both industry-specific and horizontal solutions including WNS Malkom, AP TRAC, and SocioSEER™. Through the ISV Accelerate Program, WNS will now be able to connect with AWS field sellers globally and jointly sell solutions to active AWS customers.

“As a digitally innovative organization, we are proud to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. This collaboration will enable WNS’ digital-led products to reach a wider audience through co-selling opportunities and help us ‘co-create’ solutions that accelerate our client’s transformation agendas and deliver tangible business results,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.