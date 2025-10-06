Writesonic unveils GEO Platform to help Indian businesses win in AI search

Writesonic announced the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Platform in India. Designed for enterprises, startups, and agencies, the platform helps brands identify which prompts (search queries) they are showing up for in AI search platforms like ChatGPT, monitor competitors’ AI visibility as well as provides actionable suggestions to improve AI presence to drive more leads. With platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity increasingly delivering direct answers to user queries, the way customers discover brands has shifted dramatically.

Samanyou Garg, Founder & CEO, Writesonic said “If you’re not part of the AI answer, you’re not part of the deal. He pointed out that 89 percent of B2B buyers already use AI platforms for research, often shortlisting vendors without ever visiting their websites. For Indian businesses, this means the first impression and often the only impression is being made inside AI answers.”

For India’s booming digital economy, this is both a challenge and a golden opportunity. Millions of enterprises, startups, and agencies depend on online visibility. If they are invisible in AI search, they risk being left out of the buying journey. On the other hand, those who quickly adopt GEO practices will gain an edge over competitors, win early customer consideration, and position themselves as leaders in this new era.

“Success in AI search depends on creating and refreshing the right content, fixing technical barriers, and ensuring your brand appears in the trusted sources (like Wikipedia, Reddit, etc) that AI relies on. Companies that act now will be the ones leading the market, while those that delay risk losing visibility altogether,” he further added.

Writesonic is uniquely positioned as the world’s most advanced AI visibility tracking and optimisation platform. While most GEO tools stop at showing dashboards and visibility reports, Writesonic provides clear, step-by-step actions.

“We don’t just tell you where you’re missing. We guide you on exactly what to fix – whether it’s refreshing an outdated page, creating a new comparison article, or getting your brand mentioned in trusted publications where competitors already appear,” Garg explained.

The platform focuses on what really works in AI search. AI systems prefer structured formats like listicles, product comparisons, reviews, and data-driven studies. Content needs to stay fresh with regular updates to facts, pricing tables, and concise summaries. Off-page authority matters even more: mentions in Wikipedia, Reddit, industry media, and news outlets carry nearly three times more weight with AI than a company’s own website. Technical readiness is equally vital, as blocked crawlers, broken links, and JavaScript-heavy pages often prevent AI bots from reading content. Finally, businesses must identify where competitors are being cited in AI answers while they are not, and take targeted steps to close those citation gaps.

The results speak for themselves. Early adopters of Writesonic’s GEO methodology have seen leads from AI discovery jump from 2.5 percent to 11 percent within weeks. AI-driven visitors convert three to eight times better than traditional web traffic, and some brands improved visibility in AI answers from zero to four percent in under 20 days.

With the GEO Platform, Writesonic is empowering Indian enterprises, startups, and agencies to seize the AI opportunity, turn invisibility into inclusion, and dominate the new era of AI-powered discovery.