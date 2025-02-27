WSO2 achieves high customer satisfaction ratings in NPS H2 2024

WSO2 achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60 and a record high Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.41. The survey figures reflect WSO2’s customer-centric approach towards innovating its products and services.

Customer satisfaction at the core of WSO2’s commitment to delivering seamless and efficient solutions to organisations. The company has launched a real-time feedback feature within its support portal to ensure a frictionless customer experience, enabling these organisations to share feedback instantly and address issues proactively.

“The feedback helps in technological evolution at WSO2,” said Ruwan Linton, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, WSO2, “Customer satisfaction is more than a metric, it is the foundation built on honesty, transparency, and inclusivity. We want to extend a huge thank you to all our customers who participated in the survey.”

WSO2 remains committed to empowering enterprises with scalable, secure, and future-ready solutions tailored for success in the digital era. Regular customer feedback allows WSO2 to strengthen its expertise, accelerate innovation and expand its footprint globally. Real-time feedback helps the company to provide customised solutions to its customers.