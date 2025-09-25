Wysetek acquires Scalezee to enhance cloud and security solutions, targets 50% growth in managed services

Wysetek Systems Technologists an infrastructure solutions provider with over 35 years of expertise across India and the Middle East, has announced the acquisition of Scalezee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a DevSecOps and cloud-services firm.

This strategic move positions Wysetek to accelerate its IT managed services business by 50%, leveraging Scalezee’s strengths in application modernization, DevSecOps, and hybrid cloud solutions. The combined entity aims to deliver secure, resilient, and cost-effective IT modernization solutions to enterprises and mid-market customers, with a strong emphasis on the Financial Services Industry (FSI).

The acquisition enriches Wysetek’s portfolio of cloud and open-source offerings while reinforcing its partnerships with leading hyperscalers and OEMs, including AWS, GCP, and Azure. With Scalezee’s expertise in DevSecOps, CloudOps, FinOps, and cybersecurity, the merged organization will be better positioned to help clients achieve faster time-to-market, improved operational reliability, and optimized IT costs.

“Customers want secure, resilient, and efficient operations with predictable outcomes for their IT modernization projects,” said Cherian Thomas, Director, Wysetek Systems Technologists. “Scalezee’s deep knowledge of cloud-native technologies and application modernization aligns with our vision, enabling us to drive transformative results and empower our clients to operationalize excellence.”

K. Krishnakumar, Director of Scalezee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., added, “Joining Wysetek allows us to expand our impact, helping clients build, manage, and support mission-critical, cloud-native applications while taking a vendor-agnostic approach to cloud adoption.”

As part of the integration, Scalezee will operate under the new identity of “Scalezee – A Wysetek Company”. This ensures continuity of customer engagements, service-level agreements, and support operations while strengthening Wysetek’s ability to provide future-ready IT solutions.

With this acquisition, Wysetek and Scalezee together are set to redefine IT modernization by combining their expertise in cloud, security, and managed services. The merger is expected to deepen their market presence across industries, particularly within financial services, while enhancing strategic partnerships with hyperscalers and OEMs to deliver next-generation IT services.