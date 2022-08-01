Xanadu Realty strengthens its leadership team; appoints K.N. Swaminathan as CFO

Xanadu Realty, one of the leading business accelerator firms, has onboarded Mr. K.N. Swaminathan as the Chief Financial Officer to strengthen its leadership team.

An industry veteran, Mr. Swaminathan has more than 33+ years of experience in taking companies to the public markets with careful attention to detail and diligence. Prior to Xanadu Realty, he was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Kolte Patil Developers and has also worked with Reliance Communication and Lodha Group.

While speaking on this appointment, Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Group, “Swami as we fondly call him, is a dynamic leader and great asset to our organization. We are very privileged to have him on board as his vast knowledge and expertise will empower us to achieve our ambition and bring larger focus towards the next phase of our evolution.”

Mr. K.N. Swaminathan said, “I have seen Xanadu grow multifold from the outside and I’m extremely pleased to be a part of this thriving ecosystem. We are on an exciting journey to achieve disproportionate growth in the coming few years and my prime agenda shall be to ensure financial and regulatory transformation.”