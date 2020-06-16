Xencov Software diversify into new age technologies- AI, ML

Read Article

Xencov Software, a technology start-up is venturing to new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT. This initiative is a result of several enterprises taking steps in incorporating new-age technologies in business operations as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

This helps enterprises to save money, boost efficiency, generate insights, and create new markets. With a focus on product development based on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT & intuitive Design, Xencov Software aims to scale up the business to 2x.

Suroor Wijdan, Founder of Xencov Software, “In the near future given the current pandemic situation, there will be an increased dependency on digital tools. Moreover, technology companies and start-ups have realized the need for AI, Machine Learning & other new technologies in solving the business needs. “

He further added that with changing trends, Xencov started working on these technologies which is a growth opportunity for us.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com