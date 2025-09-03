Xflow partners with Easebuzz to power cross-border payments for Indian merchants

Xflow has announced a partnership with Easebuzz, a full-stack technology platform solving for payments and financial operations. This partnership aims to enable seamless, compliant, and cost-effective international collections for Indian businesses.

Through this collaboration, Easebuzz & Xflow will enable cost-effective FX rates for Indian business when collecting payments from their international vendors/clients. Merchants have the option to receive payments in 25+ currencies from 140+ countries, giving a major boost to Indian exports. This also opens global opportunities for SaaS companies, D2C brands and MSMEs, offering them access to enterprise-grade cross-border infrastructure that was earlier limited to larger corporations.

“We’re excited to partner with Easebuzz to strengthen our shared mission of simplifying cross-border payments. Together, we’re unlocking access to a seamless payment infrastructure to every Indian merchant who wants to grow globally,” said Anand Balaji, Co-founder and CEO, Xflow.

Parimal Kumar Shivendu, Group Head, Easebuzz commented “Easebuzz is committed to empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive sustainable growth. In collaboration with Xflow, we are streamlining international collections and enabling seamless access to global markets. This partnership is designed to support MSMEs in particular, equipping them to expand internationally and accelerate their growth trajectory.”

With MSME-related products accounting for 45% of India’s exports, the impact of this partnership is significant. Smaller businesses, which often operate with thin margins and slow cash flow cycle, will now gain access to faster settlements and cost savings on FX conversions, thereby directly improving profitability. Through transparent foreign exchange (FX) rates with no hidden charges and full compliance with RBI and FEMA guidelines, Easebuzz & Xflow partnership is expected to remove key bottlenecks that Indian businesses typically face while scaling to cross-border markets.