Xiaomi India unveils special offerings for consumers ahead of Xiaomi Fan Fest: Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi India announced the launch of its latest offerings – Redmi 12C and the new Redmi Note 12. With a price-to-performance ratio that is hard to match with a stunning amalgamation of sleek design and outstanding performance, the smartphones are an irresistible choice for everyone. Redmi Note 12 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Snapdragon® 685 chipset and a segment leading 120Hz AMOLED display. Whereas the Redmi 12C features a robust MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that makes it one of the fastest smartphones in the entry-level segment, coupled with a stylish design.

Commenting on the launch of the two new Redmi devices, Sneha Tainwala, Director – Smartphones and Tablets Business – Xiaomi India said, “Our aim is to bring innovation to everyone fueling democratization of smartphone adoption in the country. Through our journey, all our efforts have been focused on strengthening the entry-level and mid-level segment by offering best specs at honest pricing.”

She further added, “With segment-first features and powerful processors, Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C are designed to provide a hassle-free user experience for consumers who are looking for fast performance at honest pricing.”

Redmi 12C

Big on speed and performance

Redmi 12C is the ultimate daily driver that redefines the budget-segment smartphone with its high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor and stylish striped design. With an octa-core processor clocking up to 2GHz and 12nm architecture, the Redmi 12C is the fastest smartphone in the sub-10K segment. Enjoy an enhanced and smooth gaming experience with the HyperEngine gaming Technology and Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that peaks up to 1GHz. Say goodbye to lags and hangs with up to 11GB RAM, including a 5GB virtual RAM extension. With up to 128GB storage and a 1TB storage extension option with a dedicated micro SD card, store more music, photos, videos, and documents than ever before.

Massive display for an immersive viewing experience

To meet the increasing demand for an immersive viewing experience, Redmi 12C brings a large 17cm (6.71) HD+ display to the entry-level smartphone market. It also incorporates a generous sound chamber for powerful audio, as well as FM Radio and a 3.5mm jack. With a 120Hz touch sampling rate, every touch is quick and responsive, enhancing the overall experience.

Refreshing and unique striped design

Redmi 12C boasts a fresh and distinctive striped design that elevates its overall aesthetics, promising to enhance your style quotient. With a choice of four different color variants – Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Matte Black, the striped design caters to a diverse range of Redmi users. The intricate design language not only looks appealing but also adds an anti-slip texture for a comfortable and functional hand-feel.

Capture life’s moments without skipping a beat

With the 50MP AI Dual Camera on Redmi 12C, capture stunning photos that will make you the talk of social media. The main 50MP camera takes high-resolution pictures, and the night mode enhances low-light photography. The HDR mode offers great colors and contrast and for a new display picture, the portrait mode is the perfect solution.

Uncompromised Quality and Reliability

Xiaomi has got you covered with quality and reliability! Redmi 12C is unlike any other smartphone in its segment, featuring IP52-rated splash resistance and an oleophobic coating that keeps the display smudge-free. It also features the most- awaited fan favorite MIUI dialer. Additionally, it comes with Dual WiFi support, a 2+1 card slot and a rear fingerprint sensor with AI face unlock.

Redmi 12C runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that easily powers this well-rounded performer for uninterrupted productivity, socializing and entertainment throughout the day and beyond. It also comes with a 10W charger in the box.

REDMI NOTE 12

Sleekest Note

Redmi Note 12 is meticulously crafted with precision and care and boasts a chic and sleek design. It measures just 7.8mm in thickness and weighs a mere 186g, making it a super-sleek SuperNote with an excellent hand feel. The Redmi Note 12 is available in three stunning colors, each inspired by natural elements. These include the classic Lunar black, the frosted Ice Blue, and the marvelous Sunrise Gold, a design marvel.

Larger-than-life Display

Not only is the Redmi Note 12 a sight to behold, but it’s gorgeous display also elevates everything you see to stunning levels. In today’s world of gaming and streaming, display plays a significant role and Redmi Note 12 comes with a segment-leading 16.94cm (6.67”) Super AMOLED Display with vivid graphics, sharper visuals, superb contrast, and lower power consumption. From binge-watching your favorite TV shows to browsing the web, every image is brought to life with breathtaking clarity. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-bright 1200 nits of peak brightness, combined with 100% DCI-P3 support, make this display flagship-level and as smooth as butter.

Unmatched Power with Redmi Note 12 – World’s First Snapdragon® 685

Redmi Note 12 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Snapdragon® 685 processor – an octa-core processor that is based on 6nm architecture with a clock-speed of up to 2.8 GHz, thus making the phone ultra-fast and smooth. The device also comes with up to 11GB of virtual RAM including 5GB of virtual RAM which makes multitasking a breeze.

With 33W fast charging (in-box) along with a 5000mAh massive battery, the smartphone runs for hours and charges the phone in no time. To delight consumers, Redmi Note 12 also comes with the charger inside the box.

Flawless pictures for a lifetime memory

Create picture-perfect memories with the Redmi Note 12’s 50MP triple camera setup, capturing crystal-clear, high-quality photos. With enhanced ISP on the latest Snapdragon® 685 chipset, the photography experience is elevated. The device also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera for a wider field of view, and a 13MP selfie snapper on the front for amazing self-portraits. And it gets better! For those who wish to see the minutest details in their camera, Redmi Note 12 comes with an amazing 2MP macro camera that allows users to capture the tiniest details in their pictures.

Unmatched quality with fan favorite features

Redmi Note 12 stands out in its segment, featuring an IP53 rating for splash and dust resistance, as well as Corning Gorilla™ Glass protection on the front. It also includes fan-favorite features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster. Redmi Note 12 is also armed with MIUI 14 that is based on Android 13 out of the box, which offers amazing features such as access to multiple screens, pocket-mode and short-cuts among others. And with this, the brand has brought back the much-in-demand MIUI dialer app, taking the user-experience notches up.

Pricing and availability

Redmi 12C will be available at a starting price of INR 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB and INR 10,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. ICICI Bank card holders can avail an additional INR 500 off, taking the effective pricing to INR 8,499 and INR 10,499 respectively. The device will be available across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and authorized retail partners starting 6th April, 12 noon.

Redmi Note 12 will be available for INR 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB and INR 16,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. For ICICI Bank card holders, an introductory offer of flat INR 1000 off is available, taking the effective pricing to INR 13,999 and INR 15,999 respectively. To bring more cheer to existing Xiaomi and Redmi users, the brand is giving an additional discount of INR 1500 on both the variants – INR 13,499 for 6GB + 64GB variant and INR 15,499 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners starting 6th April, 12 noon.

Additionally, Xiaomi has announced a new variant for Redmi Note 12 5G. The new variant will come with 8GB RAM with additional 5GB virtual RAM extension option, taking the RAM up to 13GB. This variant will also offer a bigger 256GB storage. The device has been made available at a pricing of INR 21,999 with additional INR 1000 off for ICICI Bank card holders, taking effective pricing to INR 20,999. Existing Xiaomi and Redmi users can exchange their devices with an exchange bonus of INR 1500, which brings the price of the device down to INR 20,499. This device will also be available starting 6th April, 12 noon onwards.