Xoriant named Microsoft Fabric featured partner for its AI analytics focus

Xoriant, has been recognised as a Microsoft Fabric Fetured Partner, underscoring its expertise in unified analytics, AI-driven insights, and large-scale data modernisation for global enterprises. The designation highlights Xoriant’s capabilities across Fabric’s platform, from Lakehouse architecture and real-time intelligence to Fabric Copilot, and demonstrates its ability to embed AI seamlessly into business workflows.

Xoriant’s recognition is backed by tangible customer impact across industries. In retail, the company modernised a client’s analytics ecosystem by unifying IoT and transactional data within Microsoft Fabric and leveraging Azure OpenAI for demand forecasting. This resulted in a 30% reduction in stockouts, a 15% increase in sales, and $1.2 million in annual savings, showcasing the power of real-time intelligence in high-volume environments. In financial services, Xoriant deployed a Fabric-based data chatbot on OneLake, delivering 40% faster resolution times, 35% cost savings, and a 20% improvement in customer satisfaction.

“Microsoft Fabric allows us to accelerate our clients’ journey from fragmented systems to AI-powered decision-making at scale,” said Mark Spurlock, Xoriant Alliances Market Unit Leader. “We are proud to deepen our partnership with Microsoft, co-innovating to deliver faster time-to-insight and tangible business outcomes.”

The Featured Partner status also provides Xoriant with access to exclusive Microsoft programmes, including co-marketing initiatives, early previews via Partner Voice, and sponsorship at FABCON 2026, enhancing joint innovation and reinforcing its position within the Fabric partner ecosystem.

“Being recognised as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner reinforces our focus on building modern data foundations that make AI practical and reliable for enterprises,” said Madhumitha V, Head of Data & AI – Global Markets, Xoriant. “Together with Microsoft, we strengthen data management across the lifecycle—integrating data, improving quality, establishing governance and lineage, and applying consistent security—so teams can trust what they use for analytics and AI. This readiness accelerates business use case realisation and supports responsible AI deployment.”

John Yurewicz, Sr. Partner Development Manager, Microsoft US SME&C, added: “Xoriant’s recognition reflects their deep commitment to data modernisation and AI innovation. Their ability to deliver unified analytics with Fabric, combined with strong customer success stories, positions them as a strategic partner in helping enterprises unlock real-time insights and accelerate business outcomes.”

Xoriant’s progress in unified analytics is supported by 14 certified Fabric specialists, over 10 pilots and production deployments, and a growing pipeline of Fabric-led modernisation opportunities. Its dedicated Fabric Centre of Excellence drives impact through AI-led analytics modernisation, industry-specific ideation workshops, and rapid solution prototyping—aligned with Xoriant’s Applied Intelligence vision of enabling software-defined enterprises.

As organisations increasingly prioritise real-time analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-making, Xoriant’s strengthened partnership with Microsoft positions it to help global enterprises unlock the next wave of data-driven value.