Xoriant strengthens its European footprint with the acquisition of TestDevLab

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of agentic and AI-powered systems, ensuring reliability, safety, and performance at scale has become mission-critical. In a strategic move to address this evolving demand, Xoriant, a ChrysCapital-owned global engineering and technology services company, has announced the acquisition of TestDevLab, a Latvia-headquartered leader in software quality engineering (QE).

This marks Xoriant’s fourth acquisition in the last three years, reinforcing its rapid global expansion. With operations now spanning 28 offices across India, the United States, and Europe, the addition of TestDevLab’s delivery centers in the Baltics and North Macedonia significantly strengthens Xoriant’s presence in the European technology ecosystem, while opening access to a wider pool of specialized engineering talent.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for quality engineering. As autonomous and AI-driven systems become embedded across enterprise workflows, traditional testing models are no longer sufficient. Quality frameworks must now evolve to validate not only deterministic outcomes but also probabilistic and model-driven behaviours. At the same time, AI is reshaping the QE function itself, enabling intelligent automation, predictive insights, and faster validation across complex digital systems.

By integrating TestDevLab’s capabilities, Xoriant is now positioned to offer end-to-end leadership in both AI for Quality Engineering and Quality Engineering for AI. With over 14 years of experience in advanced testing domains such as test automation, performance engineering, multimedia analysis, accessibility, and user experience benchmarking, TestDevLab brings a robust ecosystem of capabilities to Xoriant’s portfolio.

The company’s 500+ engineers support some of the world’s largest technology, consumer, and financial services brands. Its expertise extends to advanced testing environments including audio-visual UX validation, network simulation, and energy-efficiency analysis, backed by proprietary platforms such as Loadero, a cloud-based testing solution, and Barko, an AI-driven test automation agent.

“With TestDevLab joining Xoriant, we’re bringing intelligence and quality even closer together,” said Rohit Kedia, CEO of Xoriant. “It strengthens our leadership in quality assurance for intelligent systems through advanced model validation, fairness and bias testing, explainability, and safety evaluations across AI and language models. This acquisition not only accelerates our vision of AI as Applied Intelligence but also fuels our journey to become the most transformative AI-native digital engineering firm globally.”

TestDevLab’s global reputation in QA and testing services spans multiple industries, including fintech, healthcare, communications, and IoT. Its solutions are used to validate digital products that impact over five billion users worldwide, from emerging startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Ervins Grinfelds, Co-Founder of TestDevLab, highlighted the alignment of values and vision between the two organizations. “Clients today expect partners who can ensure excellence from code to customer experience. Xoriant’s scale, industry reach, and Applied Intelligence approach will amplify our mission to help enterprises deliver products defined by reliability, performance, and innovation.”

The acquisition of TestDevLab follows Xoriant’s recent strategic additions — FEXLE Services (September 2024), MapleLabs (February 2024), and Thoucentric (August 2023) — underscoring the company’s intent to build a strong, AI-centric digital engineering ecosystem. TestDevLab was advised by TH Global Capital for this transaction.

With this latest move, Xoriant is not just expanding its geographic footprint, but redefining how quality engineering can become a strategic enabler in the age of autonomous, intelligent, and experience-driven digital transformation.