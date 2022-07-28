Xpressbees announces the appointment of Suraj Bangera as Senior Vice President for Cross Border Business

Xpressbees, India’s fastest growing third-party end-to-end logistics provider, announced the appointment of Suraj Bangera as SVP for its Cross Border Business. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Suraj Bangera has an impressive track record of building and developing Cross-border business from India to the world.

Prior to joining Xpressbees, Suraj was the Managing Director of DHL eCommerce India, where he was instrumental in creating a double-digit million euros profitable company. In a span of four years, Suraj had built the business from ground zero in addition to managing best-in-class daily sales outstanding globally. Suraj also served as a Country Industry manager at DHL Express, where he was responsible for building and sustaining Global & Multinational businesses across specific Industry spectrums. Suraj has completed his Masters in Marketing Management from SIMSR.

“We are pleased to welcome Suraj to the Xpressbees family. Suraj brings extensive experience in Cross border eCommerce logistics market, his strategic focus on customer segment and growth will further help Xpressbees achieve its vision to evolve into a strong full-service logistics organization,” said Amitava Saha, CEO and Founder Xpressbees.

“I’m excited to join Xpressbees and look forward to furthering the reach and development of the organization and people as the company continues its journey to becoming the leading end-to-end logistics network for B2B and B2C brands,” said Suraj Bangera, Senior Vice President, Cross Border Business, Xpressbees.

Cross-border e-commerce market from India is currently growing at a strong pace of 28 % plus year on year and is expected to cross Euro 10 billion by 2025.

Founded in 2015, Xpressbees is currently present across 3700 plus cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes, and delivers over 1.8 million B2C shipments per day. Xpressbees now has over 100 hubs across India, 10 lakh sqft plus warehouse capacity, and operates across 52 airports in the country. Xpressbees tech-empowered solutions offer customized logistics services ranging from collection and storage of goods to transportation and door-step delivery.