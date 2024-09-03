XProtect 2024 R1 update delivers Enhanced Cybersecurity, Efficiency, Customization

Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open platform video management software (VMS), announced the release of XProtect 2024 R1. This latest update focuses on improving cybersecurity resilience, streamlining VMS operations, and offering new customisation capabilities to meet evolving customer needs.

Fortifying Cybersecurity, Ensuring Compliance

XProtect 2024 R1 introduces new capabilities aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and ensuring compliance.

The XProtect Update Manager simplifies the deployment of hotfixes across multiple servers from a central location. This centralised approach helps safeguard VMS systems and reduces operational costs.

Additionally, the Care Reminder in the Management Client alerts administrators when their Care subscription is about to expire, allowing them to renew proactively and maintain uninterrupted support.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency, Customisation

XProtect 2024 R1 brings significant enhancements to operational efficiency and customisation options.

The new Multiroom Audio feature in XProtect Hospital Assist enables medical staff to listen to multiple patient rooms simultaneously. The combination of live video and audio provides a comprehensive overview of the patient’s condition enhancing the operational efficiency of the medical staff while empowering them to respond promptly to any critical situation demanding their attention.

The new Combined Media Player Format in the XProtect Smart Client simplifies the sharing of video exports by allowing users to export multiple video sequences into a single file, streamlining investigations and collaboration.

For XProtect Rapid REVIEW, the 2024 M1 update introduces an optimised user role management experience, ensuring that users have appropriate access rights without compromising security. The new release also includes the innovative Fast Track capability, which enables investigators to locate objects swiftly across adjacent cameras by leveraging the camera geolocation setup in XProtect. Additionally, XProtect Rapid REVIEW M1 features multiple user-experience enhancements, such as the ability to search for cameras by tags, providing a more intuitive interface for operators.