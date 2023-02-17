YASH IT Park and Digital Innovation center unveiled in Indore

YASH Technologies, a leading technology services and outsourcing partner for global companies, today announced the grand opening of its new campus in Indore, India. The 200,000 square feet development center will be a green campus boasting a mix of ultra-modern design and robust administrative and technology infrastructure with a strong focus on sustainability. The new campus will strengthen YASH’s abilities to drive value-centric business transformation for its global clients.

The software development facility was inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking on occasion, he was appreciative of YASH leadership’s commitment to expanding their investments in MP and helping strengthen the talent pool in the region. He congratulated the YASH team on the milestone and wished them success.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Manoj Baheti, Founder and CEO, YASH Technologies, said, “YASH is gaining recognition for our highly consultative approach to driving value-centric business transformation. Launching the best-in-class YASH IT Park(SEZ) in Indore is a significant step in strengthening our abilities to drive innovation for our customers and scaling infrastructure and resources in line with global security, aesthetics, and sustainability standards. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in Indore, given its vibrant environment and availability of high-quality talent”.

Spread over 15 acres with a 200000 sq. ft built-up area and abundant greenery, the campus features ergonomic seating, collaboration spaces, training & enablement arenas, ultra-modern conferencing facilities, immersive interiors, and exquisite exteriors. It also houses a well-designed customer experience & innovation center and a design-thinking center where global customers will experience new-age digital innovations.

“With its cutting-edge design, eco-friendly features, and modern infrastructure, the YASH IT Park represents the convergence of fluidity, ingenuity, and innovation and raises the bar for excellence. It is a game-changing movement developing sophisticated workspaces based on ‘Future-of-work’ principles. Uniquely, it features a one-of-its-kind biophilic workspace where employees will experience the comfort and flexibility of work-from-anywhere environments., said Kirti Baheti, Co-Founder & Managing Director, YASH Technologies.

Furnished spaces and warm shells at the YASH IT Park would be available on lease for interested organizations seeking to access the sophisticated facilities. Given the campus’s exceptional workplace environment, coming on board would be the perfect destination for technology organizations seeking to maximize productivity and success while enabling them to attract the best talent.