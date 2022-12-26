​Year end note from Redington’s key business heads ​​

Digital Printing
Ramesh Kalpathy, VP, Digital Printing, Redington Limited
3D printing has become a popular manufacturing technology due to the time and cost savings it offers in design development, prototyping and production. The finished products also generate less waste and showcase increased effectiveness. Redington aims to democratize digital manufacturing and 3D printing across industries for effective and precise product design and production.
Redington Limited has partnered with Wipro 3D for the distribution of the newly launched polymer 3D printer across the country, which will boost and support the efforts to democratize 3D printing via indigenous products in India. The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technology across industries which will also support Wipro 3D’s foray into indigenous design & development of 3D printers, with its dense distribution network across MSMEs, Education Institutes & Industrial firms.
Mobility
Athreya K Prasad, Group Head- AMG, Redington Limited
In 2022, the smartphone market in India declined, driven by market uncertainties and supply chain
complexities. Weakening demand and increasing device prices negatively impacted festive buying as well. However, in 2023, the smartphone market is expected to see steady rise in distribution and
sales globally, with 5G-enabled devices expected to make up a significant share of electronics
distribution.
With a presence of about two decades in the mobility business, Redington has been part of the evolution of this category in India from a nascent stage. Its mobility business offers a portfolio of world-class brands and products including Smartphones, Wearables, and accessories. It partners with the best of brands and is instrumental in evolving several GTMs in association with its brand partners. It integrates multiple Omni channel touch points to provide end customers a seamless consumer experience, with no technology friction, in terms of buying, payments and timed-delivery.
However, with such opportunities comes the challenge of lightning speed of innovation and its
subsequent delay in adoption causing Technology Friction. Redington Limited has identified this gap and is aiming to reduce this friction between what the customer wants and its availability.
Integrating omni channel touch points is one such effort that will provide end customers a seamless
consumer experience, in terms of buying, payments and timed-delivery and thereby, reducing
technology friction for its customers.
Solar
Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President and SBU Head, Redington Limited
Governments around the world are focusing on sustainable development and renewable energy, which is driving demand for solar solutions. Companies are also looking to decarbonize their business processes, which is likely to accelerate the deployment of clean energy. India’s renewable energy capacity has more than doubled in the last five years, with solar energy expanding almost five times. As India aims to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the democratization and ease of adoption of solar products at a domestic scale will be crucial.
Redington has identified the technology friction in solar markets, including weak
supply chains and market volatility, and is working towards addressing it. It is
leveraging its vast distribution network, to strengthen the availability of solar products
from top global brands in India. It distributes “High Quality and Technologically
Advanced Solar Energy Products” to the last mile consumers through a network of
Solar System Integrators / Channel Partners / Installers. It has partnered with
Enertech, a solar inverter manufacturing company, to fulfill the rising demand for
solar hybrid inverters in India. It has launched the ‘Solar Rooftop Partner Program’ to
accelerate the solar power adoption by homes and businesses.
Cloud
Rakshit Bhatt, Head Cloud, Business Group, Redington Limited
The adoption of cloud technology is increasingly growing as economies recover from the impact of the pandemic. New trends in cloud computing such as hybrid cloud, personal cloud technologies are on the rise, due to the return to office trend. As per industry forecasts, the global cloud services market is expected to grow at 20.7% in 2023, which is higher than the 18.8% growth registered in 2022.
Redington enables cloud implementation across industries for all company sizes. Its partnership with hyper scalers like AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud, integrated SIpartnership network helps businesses to avail services like Cloud adoption, assessment, modernization, optimization, automation and operations along with hybrid hosting models while ensuring a secure transition. Migration to the cloud is a journey and will continue in 2023, as businesses will accelerate their inclination toward IT modernization initiatives and look to adopt additional cloud services.