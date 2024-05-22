Yotta Announces Suraksha: A Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio

Yotta Data Services, a leader in digital transformation, has unveiled Yotta Suraksha Smart Cybersecurity Services, a comprehensive cybersecurity suite designed to protect every aspect of an organisation’s digital footprint. Yotta Suraksha aims to provide robust defenses against advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), IoT vulnerabilities, and supply chain attacks.

Recent reports indicate that in the Q1 of 2024, organisations worldwide experienced a staggering 28% increase in cyberattacks. In India, the situation was even more pronounced, with an average of 2,807 cyberattacks per week during this period—a 33% increase compared to the previous year. This surge has positioned India as one of the most targeted countries globally.

Yotta Suraksha delivers a full range of services, including perimeter security, threat management, and application security. These services can be tailored to meet specific needs, enhancing existing cybersecurity measures without requiring a complete overhaul. This makes Suraksha both highly adaptable and scalable to suit various organisational requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, of Yotta Data Services, said, “At Yotta, data security and integrity is paramount. With the announcement of the Yotta Suraksha Services suite, we further reinforce this commitment to ensure organisations across the globe can dive into the digital realm with extremely reliable cybersecurity measures and preparedness. With our comprehensive defence shields, we are confident to safeguard all aspects of an organisation’s digital footprint and ensure maximum cybersecurity.”

Rajesh Garg, Sr. EVP, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Applications, Cybersecurity & CISO function of Yotta Data Services further added, Yotta Suraksha Services offers cutting-edge cybersecurity tools, enabling organisations to concentrate on their core business operations without worry. Accessible globally, Yotta Suraksha Services helps organisations establish a robust defense posture. By leveraging best practices and comprehensive policy frameworks, Yotta Suraksha ensures the integrity of data with the most advanced safeguards available.

One of the services offered under Yotta’s Suraksha portfolio is Yotta Smart CSOC (Cyber Security Operations Centre). Powered by IBM QRadar, it offers robust protection to an IT infrastructure, aided by extensive threat research and intelligence, niche domain expertise and advanced cybersecurity consulting services from an industry-leading partner.

The Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing service (VAPT) is another tool to reinforce an organisation’s cybersecurity stature. The suite offers automated scanning tools to help assess potential vulnerabilities within a business network and identify potential attack points. The state-of-the-art penetration testing components can identify weaknesses that might not be detectable with network or system scans. It also offers evidence of exploitation, enabling prompt actions to assist in immediate remediation activities.