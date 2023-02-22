Yotta collaborates with Extreme IX to amplify its internet peering & interconnection services

Yotta Data Services (formerly Yotta Infrastructure) and Extreme IX, one of India’s leading Internet Exchanges, have entered into a partnership to deliver Internet Peering and Interconnection services to enterprises across segments. Under the partnership, Extreme IX has established its point-of-presence (PoP) at Yotta D1 data center in Greater Noida, in addition to its existing PoP at Yotta NM1 data center in Navi Mumbai, thus further strengthening Yotta’s network and connectivity fabric. Yotta NM1 is India’s only Tier IV data center with Uptime Institute’s Tier Certification of Operational Sustainability (TCOS), whereas Yotta D1 is North India’s first hyperscale data center, serving as the region’s gateway to the digital world.

With Extreme IX’s PoP at the two data centers, enterprises – hosted at Yotta, or anywhere else – can gain high-speed interconnection capabilities and access internet peering services with enhanced network performance, low latency and high cost-effectiveness. Extreme IX’s PoP will serve as a single-stop location for enterprises to establish high-bandwidth connections to a vast network of local carriers, ISPs and content providers, without the complexities and high costs of multiple individual connections.

Commenting on the partnership, Nitin M. Jadhav, EVP & Head – Network Services, Yotta Data Services, said, “Strong connectivity is central to business success and digital excellence. Connectivity defines the yields from enterprises’ digital transformation investments. Moreover, in today’s digital expanse, businesses need to connect their digital infrastructure with every component of the ecosystem. Knowing this, Yotta has always emphasised robust connectivity at the core of our data centers. We are excited to host Extreme IX at Yotta NM1 and Yotta D1 data centers, providing enterprises in these regions with a gateway to the hyper-connected digital world, while eliminating the challenges associated with reliable connectivity.”

Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme Infocom, which runs Extreme IX, said, “We are delighted to establish our point-of-presence at Yotta D1 data center in Greater Noida, our second PoP with Yotta, which reinforces our commitment to expanding the peering ecosystem in India. It is Extreme’s commitment to bring robust and reliable network fabric to all important data centers in the country. We are excited about our new PoP at Yotta D1.”

Extreme IX’s PoP fortifies Yotta NM1 and Yotta D1 data centers’ dense network and connectivity fabric which is well-weaved with multiple dedicated fiber trenches and access to all major telcos, ISPs and cloud service providers.