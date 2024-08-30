Yotta Data Nexus 2024 comes to GIFT City, Gujarat

Yotta Data Services, a leading provider of end-to-end digital transformation solutions, hosted Yotta Data Nexus 2024, a technology summit focused on customers and partners at its state-of-the-art data center facility – Yotta G1 – in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Yotta G1 marks a significant milestone in the region’s digital infrastructure evolution, showcasing Yotta’s commitment to accelerating Gujarat’s growth as a hub for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing (HPC). Held on the 28th and 29th of August, the 2-day event brought together industry leaders, partners, and customers to experience the future of India’s digital landscape, with an aim to advancing the nation’s AI journey under the government’s Digital India Mission.

Hon. Ms. Mona K. Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, served as the chief guest, with an esteemed panel of Guests of Honour, including Mr. K. Rajaraman, IAS, Chairperson of IFSCA and Mr. Lokesh H D, ITS, Development Commissioner (DC) of GIFT SEZ. The first day of the event was dedicated to Yotta’s partners, while the second day was tailored for customers. Yotta Data Nexus 2024 provided a unique platform for engagement and collaboration among key stakeholders and enablers of the country’s Digital India ambitions.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, reflected on the company’s five-year journey to becoming India’s top digital transformation partner. He highlighted Yotta G1, the only supercloud data center in GIFT City’s IFSC zone, as a key asset in advancing Gujarat’s digital ambitions. His address resonated deeply with all attendees, including key government officials who emphasised the importance of digitisation and inclusive growth. Ms. Mona Khandhar highlighted Gujarat’s unique vision for the Viksit Bharat program, and Mr. K. Rajaraman discussed how technology can advance financial inclusion.

Yotta G1 is located within the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) zone of Gandhinagar’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The facility features over 350 high-density racks and 2 MW of power, with the flexibility to expand as needed. It provides a comprehensive range of services, including Colocation, Cloud, Managed IT, and Cybersecurity, supporting

various applications such as AI models and enterprise solutions. Yotta G1 is the only facility in the region to have installed NVIDIA H100 GPUs. These advanced GPUs will significantly enhance AI development and deployment across multiple sectors, solidifying Yotta’s leadership in digital transformation.

“Yotta Data Nexus is a key step in our commitment to empowering India’s digital future,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services. “By bringing together our valued partners and customers, we aim to foster collaboration to drive the next wave of digital transformation. Through this, we hope to become a key enabler of the IndiaAI mission. Our data center in GIFT City, Yotta G1, will play a pivotal role in transforming Gujarat’s digital landscape, offering enterprises advanced data center, cloud, compute, cybersecurity, and a plethora of other services,” he added.

The event saw a series of sessions and discussions centered around innovative technologies and the future of data centers in Gujarat, with participation from company leaders and top executives at NVIDIA, INDmoney, TechDefence Labs, and PwC. Yotta also organised experiential data center tours and product showcases, highlighting the latest innovations in cloud computing, connectivity, and cybersecurity. Partners and customers also had the opportunity to experience firsthand the advanced capabilities of Yotta’s G1 data center and the NVIDIA H100 GPUs.