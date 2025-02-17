Yotta empaneled in India AI Mission to accelerate AI adoption with advanced GPU & AI cloud services

Yotta Data Services has been officially empaneled under the India AI Mission, a Government of India initiative aimed at establishing the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI). As a leading AI and cloud services provider, Yotta brings unmatched GPU capacity, advanced AI platforms, and a robust sovereign cloud infrastructure to accelerate AI-driven innovation in India.

With over 9,216 advanced GPUs, committed to the India AI Mission (and to be made available in phases), including 8,192 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and 1,024 L40S GPUs, Yotta’s Shakti Cloud delivers ultra-low latency, high-performance AI compute power to government entities, startups, and enterprises. Its offerings include AI Labs for students, AI Workspaces, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), and API endpoints for AI models, enabling rapid AI development and deployment. All these services are available from Yotta’s NM1 campus, India’s largest and most scalable data center, offering instant access to GPU computing power. The highly flexible and scalable architecture of the Uptime Institute Tier IV Certified NM1 data center enables organistions to consume AI resources on demand

Yotta is playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s AI ecosystem by supporting the India AI Innovation Center’s latest initiative to develop indigenous foundational models. With its state-of-the-art hyperscale data centers and AI-ready cloud infrastructure, the company provides the high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities essential for training Large Multimodal Models (LMMs), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Small Language Models (SLMs). By offering access to world-class GPU and TPU clusters, the company eliminates the need for heavy upfront investments in hardware, enabling Indian researchers, startups, and entrepreneurs to accelerate AI development. Moreover, its secure and indigenous data hosting solutions ensure that AI models are trained on locally stored datasets, adhering to data sovereignty regulations. The company also provides structured and unstructured data lakes, facilitating robust model training.

Further strengthening its value proposition, the company has forged global collaborations with Microsoft Azure AI, Sarvam AI, and Hanooman AI. These partnerships enhance AI accessibility, foster talent development, and empower organisations to leverage cutting-edge AI tools within India’s sovereign cloud ecosystem. By supporting research institutions, startups, and enterprises, the company is driving India’s AI revolution forward.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO, and MD of Yotta, emphasised the strategic and market-driven approach of the India AI Mission in accelerating AI infrastructure and innovation. He noted that instead of directly investing in building data centers, purchasing GPUs, and managing AI infrastructure, the government has chosen to empower service providers to take on the investment risks, deploy GPUs, and operate AI services on a cloud-based model. What sets this initiative apart is its demand-side funding strategy, which places financial resources directly in the hands of researchers, startups, and enterprises that require GPU access for training and deploying AI models. This enables them to pay for AI services provided by the private sector, fostering a competitive and sustainable AI ecosystem. By focusing on its core role of policy and governance, the India AI Mission is enabling AI ecosystem players to innovate and scale at various layers of the AI stack, encouraging a thriving, market-led AI economy rather than a government-controlled infrastructure model. This approach ensures a scalable and sustainable AI industry that can compete globally while addressing India’s unique AI needs. Gupta further exhorted Indian enterprises and startups to get inspired by the Indian Govt.’s vision of made-in-India models and take advantage of Yotta’s readily available capacity to build their own LLM models.

He also expressed his appreciation to the India AI Mission team for their dedication and vision in making India a global AI powerhouse.

He greatly appreciated the leadership and efforts of Mr. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of the India AI Mission, who conceived the idea of India AI Mission and is a figurehead in international AI governance and policy. He also expressed his gratitude for Ms. Kavita Bhatia, COO of the India AI Mission and Scientist G at MeitY, and Mr. Sushil Kumar Jangid, Scientist ‘B’ in the AI & Emerging Technologies Group at MeitY, for their pivotal role in advancing India’s AI ecosystem and democratising access to AI resources and for being drivers of the India AI Mission since its inception. He also highlighted the contributions of the young and dynamic, Mr. Abhishek Das, GM-Compute at India AI Mission and formerly Joint Director at C-DAC Pune, whose expertise in high-performance computing and AI infrastructure has given a fillip to the compute mobilisation efforts of the India AI Mission and strengthened its drive towards innovation and technological advancement.

