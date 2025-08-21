Yotta Forays into Media-Tech with “Urja” and “Sudarshan”; India’s First Cloud-Native Platforms for Rendering, Content Management & Streaming

Yotta Data Services announced its foray into the media and entertainment technology space with the launch of Urja and Sudarshan — two enterprise-grade, cloud-native platforms built for India’s Media and Entertainment industry & other sectors with a substantial focus on content. The platforms will be hosted on Yotta’s sovereign, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, ensuring low latency, data privacy and security.

The Indian media and content industry is experiencing a profound shift, fueled by changing audience consumption habits, the challenge of capturing and retaining viewer attention, and the increasing use of digital innovations to navigate cost pressures and enhance monetisation. Yotta’s foray into the media and technology sector positions content platforms on an accelerated path toward digital transformation. By leveraging advanced cloud-native solutions, these platforms can swiftly adopt and adapt to emerging trends, respond faster to market demands, and optimise operational efficiency. This transformation not only streamlines content creation, management, and distribution but also unlocks new monetisation opportunities. Ultimately, Yotta’s innovation serves as a catalyst for sustained digital growth, empowering media businesses to scale rapidly and stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Accessible via a web-interface & apps, Yotta’s platforms support the entire media creation and distribution journey – from CGI rendering, video production, media storage, distribution and monetisation – of varied types of content. It allows users to choose a pay-as-you-use model for access to high-performance processing and storage capacity.

Announcing the launch, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO of Yotta Data Services, said “The future of media will be intelligent, decentralised, and sovereign — and India must be at the forefront. With Urja and Sudarshan, we’re delivering platforms that break down long-standing barriers, provide the flexibility to process and distribute content at scale, and give creators both freedom and control over their work. This is more than technology; it’s the foundation of a new media ecosystem where India’s stories can reach the world with speed, security, and impact, enabling creators to focus entirely on their true craft — telling extraordinary stories.

By steering the transformation toward a fully digital-ready media and entertainment industry, Yotta is empowering India’s creative sector — the world’s content powerhouse — to not only lead on the global stage but also to unlock its full monetisation potential, driving sustained growth for the creative economy.”

Speaking on the new foray, Sashisekhar Panda, Business Head of Cloud & Media Services, Yotta Data Services, said, “At Yotta, we strongly believed that technology should be tailor-made to India’s unique needs. We’ve been the leaders in building sovereign cloud infrastructure, and our entry into the media and entertainment space is a natural extension of that mission. With Urja and Sudarshan, we’re solving real bottlenecks that creators and distributors face every day, making the process easier, faster, and more secure.

I’m excited about what this means for India’s creative economy – we’re not just providing platforms, we’re reshaping the way India creates, shares, and celebrates its stories.”

Urja is India’s first fully cloud-native Renderfarm-as-a-Service platform designed to process and render complex 3D generated graphics, visuals and effects quickly. Powered by Yotta’s advanced GPU-powered infrastructure, it provides creators, visual effects and animation studios, AEC content houses, Experience Centers, Industrial CAD related content & R&D labs, gaming developers with the final output without the need for expensive on-premises hardware or technical overhead. It also offers compatibility with leading 3D design tools and plugins and supports seamless I/O workflows. Urja is available in both prepaid (web-based) and postpaid (bare metal) consumption models.

Sudarshan, on the other hand, is India’s first end-to-end, cloud-based Media Asset Management (MAM) and Online Video Platform (OVP) solution. It enables users to store, organise, stream, distribute, and monetise all types of content – videos, music, podcasts, and articles.

Sudarshan’s MAM platform allows users to efficiently manage media assets via metadata tagging, AI-assisted search, workflow automation, and team collaboration tools. Users can access these through a centralised dashboard that helps streamline production pipelines and reduce time-to-publish for content teams.

Sudarshan’s OVP platform helps content owners launch their own branded OTT service across all platforms. It also allows users to monitor real-time audience engagement, content performance, and app usage using advanced video analytics and intelligence solutions. These insights not only give usage statistics but also allow for targeted advertisements and promotions and boost engagement.

Yotta offers both services through a pay-as-you-grow model, which helps content owners across media and entertainment companies, marketing enterprises, broadcasters, educational institutions, multiple system operators, lifestyle brands, and houses of worship enhance ad revenue and engage viewers more effectively, ultimately leading to higher returns on investment. For viewers, the platform follows a subscription-based model that offers personalised content recommendations and a user-friendly interface with AI-driven navigation.