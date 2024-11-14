Yotta fortifies sovereign cloud and AI leadership in India through strategic acquisition of IndiQus Technologies

Yotta Data Services has announced the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, the parent company of Apiculus. This strategic move aims to strengthen Yotta’s sovereign AI and cloud capabilities and reaffirm Yotta’s vision to usher in a new era of innovation in India’s IT enterprise landscape through democratic access to the power of AI development & cloud computing.

With the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, Yotta addresses a significant void in the Made-in-India Cloud and AI platform Realm, reducing dependence on foreign enterprises to fulfil India’s Digital Transformation needs. The acquisition of Apiculus provides Yotta with a strengthened cloud and AI services portfolio and assists in the development and delivery of a world class cutting-edge AI cloud platform. Together, Apiculus and Yotta are poised to play a significant role powering India’s digital evolution.

Sunil Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Yotta, commented, “This acquisition propels Yotta to new heights, solidifying our role as a trailblazer in advancing India’s digital transformation through state-of-the-art technology and continued innovation. The industry is taking note of this milestone, recognising Yotta’s commitment to shaping the future of technology infrastructure in India.

This acquisition is a major leap in our quest to shape India’s digital destiny. Together, we are forging a powerhouse one-stop shop for AI and Cloud PaaS services. This synergy will empower businesses to fast-track their innovation, enhance digital infrastructure, and unleash the boundless potential of transformative technologies.

This is more than an acquisition; it’s a leap into the future of cloud and AI services in India. The prowess of Apiculus will not only bolster Yotta’s capabilities but also serve as a catalyst for the expansion and growth of our Sovereign Cloud and AI services.”

“Yotta’s acquisition of IndiQus is a significant step forward for us as we strengthen our leadership in India’s AI and cloud sectors. This move is closely aligned with our goal of driving digital transformation using ‘Made in India’ solutions which are meant to serve India as well as the world.

Together, we’re ready to reshape the future of cloud and AI services in India, making them more accessible and effective for businesses across the country,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Yotta.

Sunando Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO at IndiQus, said “We’re thrilled to join forces with Yotta and excited to reshape the Cloud and AI services category. This acquisition is a major milestone for us, our path-breaking product Apiculus validates our vision to drive the next wave of digital transformation through cloud technology. Partnering with Yotta, a leader in data centre and cloud infrastructure & services, enhances our capabilities and expands our reach, allowing us to bring more value to cloud service providers worldwide. Together, we’ll accelerate cloud adoption, unlock new opportunities, and make secure, world-class cloud infrastructure more accessible, especially in rapidly advancing markets.”

IndiQus Founders Sunando Bhattacharya and K B Shiv Kumar will step into the roles of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Innovation Officer, respectively, at Yotta. They will be instrumental in helping Yotta achieve cloud dominance, AI leadership, building partnerships, exploring ventures, and securing hyperscaler status through their reliable devops capabilities and building on the top of their existing Apiculus cloud platform capabilities. Under their leadership, Apiculus has been quietly crafting a product set to transform the Indian cloud segment. This acquisition will enable Yotta to become a rare breed in the world – an Indian hyperscaler serving India and the world – providing sovereign general compute cloud services, advanced AI platform services, a market place for AI models and applications, High performance powerful GPUs, lightning-fast AI storage, and cutting-edge infiniband networking capabilities – coupled with a strong foundation of hyper-density data centre campuses owned and operated by Yotta : all meticulously designed for the demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.