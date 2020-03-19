Yotta Infrastructure appoints Kamal Goel as EVP-IT & Chief Evangelist

Read Article

Yotta Infrastructure has appointed veteran IT leader Kamal Goel as the Executive Vice President – IT & Chief Evangelist. The former SVP & Group Head IT at Anand Rathi, Kamal Goel joins the dynamic team at Yotta to strengthen the company’s product roadmap, drive brand advocacy and the customer engagement strategy.

Speaking on Kamal’s appointment, Yotta’s Managing Partner and CEO, Sunil Gupta said, “There are two key mantras of a healthy relationship. (i) Respond to feedback and (ii) Give back more than you take. As a thought leader, Yotta is committed to invest deeply in the relationship with the CIO community. We intend to harness their feedback to continuously innovate and keep our services portfolio not only relevant but on the cutting-edge. At the same time, we would also like to invest in their overall development and growth. I am pleased to welcome Kamal to drive this charter at Yotta. Given his rich experience and relevant connections, we look forward to forging lasting relationships as he joins our team.”

“Yotta is already making waves with its disruptive Tier-IV data center offerings at highly competitive prices. And there’s plenty more to come very shortly! There’s been a big surge in digitization across enterprises and Yotta aims to be the partner of choice in this digitization journey, through its hyperscale data centers and diversified range of innovative Yotta Tech and Yotta Colocation services. I am very excited to join Yotta at this opportune time and I am looking forward to leverage my experience to spearhead new initiatives to drive customer adoption, advocacy and engagement strategies.”, said Kamal Goel.