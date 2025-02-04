Yotta launches myShakti: A sovereign B2C GenAI chatbot utilises DeepSeek open-source AI model

Yotta Data Services announced the launch of myShakti, a fully sovereign B2C generative AI chatbot that runs off DeepSeek Open-Source AI model. Developed by Yotta and hosted entirely in India, myShakti aims to democratise access to cutting-edge AI while ensuring complete data sovereignty.

Yotta has taken the fully open-source DeepSeek model and deployed it within NM1, its world-class data centre, on an advanced server infrastructure comprising 16 nodes of H100 GPUs—a total of 128 H100s. Available as a beta version on a web app, the product is currently free to use.

Commenting on the development, Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of the Hiranandani Group and Chairman and Co-founder of Yotta Data Services, said, “Yotta has been committed to democratising AI by making it accessible to every Indian while ensuring data sovereignty. Yotta’s myShakti is a response to the clarion call given by Hon. Min. Ashwini Vaishnaw to host DeepSeek within Indian borders. This initiative underscores our dedication to making India self-reliant for its AI needs. DeepSeek’s efficiency-first approach is a game-changer, and we are proud to take the lead in bringing world-class AI solutions to India.”

Understanding the complexities of early-stage AI deployment, Yotta has integrated a comprehensive feedback mechanism to refine and improve myShakti capabilities over time. Through this, Yotta hopes to fuel widespread adoption and generate valuable insights for continuous enhancement of myShakti’s capabilities.

Commenting on the team’s achievement, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO & MD, Yotta Data Services, said, “Yotta has always led the AI charge in India, and with the rapid development of myShakti, we are reinforcing our commitment to making cutting-edge AI accessible, secure, and scalable for every Indian. The integration of DeepSeek is a true game-changer—its open-source nature and low compute requirements drastically reduce costs, accelerating AI adoption much like the mobile revolution that transformed India. By lowering barriers to entry, we are democratising AI, enabling startups, businesses, and researchers to innovate without the constraints of high infrastructure costs.”

He further added, “This could be India’s Sputnik moment for AI—an inflection point that propels the nation to the forefront of global AI innovation. As adoption scales, platforms like Yotta’s Shakti Cloud will provide the critical infrastructure to power this transformation. With the right infrastructure, tools, and collaborative innovation, we are on the cusp of a new era where AI becomes truly accessible to all. This is just the beginning—we invite users to engage, experiment, and shape the future of AI in India”

DeepSeek’s recent breakthrough challenges the traditional reliance on expensive AI infrastructure by proving that efficiency can rival raw computational power. Using just $5.6 million worth of older GPUs, DeepSeek has showcased the potential of pure reinforcement learning to train competitive AI models, disrupting global norms and sparking a shift towards resource-efficient AI development. This innovation, coupled with its open-source nature, presents a unique opportunity for India to customise and deploy AI tailored to its socio-cultural, linguistic, and geopolitical realities, democratising AI access while addressing national data sovereignty priorities.

Yotta remains dedicated to advancing India’s AI landscape with continuous improvements, sovereign AI solutions and future innovations in the generative AI space.