Yotta launches rudra program to extend Yotta shakti cloud credits to members of NVIDIA inception and NVIDIA connect, accelerating AI innovation

Yotta Data Services has launched Rudra, an accelerator program designed to empower startups, software development companies and service providers to innovate and scale their AI initiatives rapidly through access to NVIDIA accelerated computing. By extending Yotta’s Shakti Cloud credits to members of the NVIDIA Inception and NVIDIA Connect programs, Rudra aims to make it easier for Inception startups and Connect ISV companies to have longer access to NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for developing and deploying cutting-edge AI models. This initiative allows recipients to receive credits of up to USD $50,000 for Shakti Cloud.

“We’ve created the Rudra program to significantly accelerate AI innovation in India, enabling startups and ISVs of all sizes to gain access to the cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and robust infrastructure essential for transforming their AI visions into reality. In a rapidly evolving landscape, our collaboration with NVIDIA equips startups and ISVs to develop groundbreaking solutions. By providing up to $50,000 in cloud credits, we are helping eliminate financial barriers and fostering an ecosystem where innovation can thrive. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the burgeoning AI landscape in India, empowering the next generation of AI leaders to create solutions that address both local and global challenges effectively,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta.

Highlights of Rudra:

Access to NVIDIA Hopper GPUs on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud, optimised for AI and high-performance computing.

Access to all Shakti Cloud platform services, including managed bare metal GPU nodes, Kubernetes clusters, AI endpoints inferencing (including NVIDIA NIM microservices) on tokens usage, AI serverless inferencing for self-developed models, AI labs, AI workspaces, GPU as a service, and more.

Training and technical expertise provided by Yotta, tailored to the needs of AI startups and ISVs.

To qualify for the credits, startups and ISVs must be members of the NVIDIA Inception or NVIDIA Connect program.

Tailored support from Yotta for AI projects focused on foundational models, including large language models (LLMs), speech recognition, and multimodal AI services.

Yotta will also extend ‘exclusive’ discounts to NVIDIA Inception and Connect members for additional requirements beyond the free credits.

Empowering AI innovation in India and beyond

Yotta is committed to supporting India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem by providing businesses of all sizes with the infrastructure, tools, and expertise they need to accelerate AI initiatives. With more than 80% of Yotta’s GPU resources dedicated to Indian customers, the Rudra program will foster innovation domestically while also serving global AI demands.

“The demand for AI solutions in India is skyrocketing, and with the Rudra program, we aim to support startups in developing innovative solutions to tackle local and global challenges,” Gupta added.