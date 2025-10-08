Yotta Launches Shakti Studio to simplify and accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Yotta Data Services has announced the launch of Shakti Studio, an enterprise-grade AI Cloud Platform designed to help organizations and startups move seamlessly from model to market.

Shakti Studio offers on-demand Serverless GPUs, fine-tuning for leading AI models, and production-ready AI Endpoints for LLMs, vision, and speech. The platform enables developers, data scientists, and enterprises to build, deploy, and scale AI applications without managing complex infrastructure.

Part of Yotta’s Shakti Cloud portfolio, the platform aims to democratize AI adoption by combining accessibility with enterprise-grade performance. While beginners and students can use its intuitive self-service portal, large organizations benefit from SLA-backed reliability, secure environments, and compliance-ready infrastructure.

“The Indian ecosystem is perfectly aligned for widespread AI adoption. Shakti Studio is a major step forward in democratizing enterprise AI and provides the fastest path from model to market,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services. “It is designed to accelerate India’s journey toward becoming the AI garage of the world.”

The serverless architecture of Shakti Studio eliminates infrastructure management overheads while ensuring performance, security, and cost efficiency. It supports multiple deployment environments, including Yotta’s own managed infrastructure.

“Shakti Studio empowers enterprises, data scientists, and developers through the entire AI journey—from discovering and consuming open-source models to fine-tuning them for specific use cases,” said Bhavesh Adhia, Chief AI Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, Yotta Data Services.

Key capabilities of Shakti Studio include:

Shakti Serverless GPUs: On-demand GPU compute that scales elastically for training, fine-tuning, and deployment.

Shakti AI Endpoints: Ready-to-use AI models for language, vision, and speech to integrate into applications without starting from scratch.

Shakti Fine-Tuning: Secure environments for customizing open models like Llama and Qwen for specific domains, tasks, or languages.

Designed to be industry-agnostic, Shakti Studio supports innovation across finance, healthcare, media, manufacturing, and gaming—enabling enterprises to accelerate product launches, startups to scale faster, and researchers and students to access advanced AI tools.