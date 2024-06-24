You shall not pass. Kaspersky checked 193 million passwords for resistance to various compromising techniques

According to the research results, 45% of all analysed passwords (87M) could be guessed by scammers within a minute. Only 23% (44M) of combinations turned out to be resistant enough – cracking them would take more than a year. Besides, Kaspersky experts have revealed which character combinations were most commonly used when creating passwords.

Kaspersky telemetry indicates more than 32 million attempts to attack users with password stealers in 2023. These numbers show the importance of digital hygiene and timely password policies.

In June 2024, Kaspersky analysed 193M passwords in a new study, which were found in the public domain on various darknet resources. These results demonstrate that the majority of the reviewed passwords were not strong enough and could be easily compromised by using smart guessing algorithms. Here is the breakdown of how fast it can happen:

45% (87M) in less than 1 minute.

14% (27M) – from 1 min to 1 hour.

8% (15M) – from 1 hour to 1 day.

6% (12M) – from 1 day to 1 month.

4% (8M) – from 1 month to 1 year.

Experts identified only 23% (44M) of passwords as resistant – compromising them would take more than 1 year.

Besides, the majority of the examined passwords (57%) contain a word from the dictionary, which significantly reduces the passwords’ strength. Among the most popular vocabulary sequences, several groups can be distinguished:

Names: “ahmed”, “nguyen”, “kumar”, “kevin”, “daniel”.

Popular words: “forever”, “love”, “google”, “hacker”, “gamer”.

Standard passwords: “password”, “qwerty12345”, “admin”, “12345”, “team”.

The analysis showed that only 19% of all passwords contain signs of a strong combination – a non-dictionary word, lowercase and uppercase letters, as well as numbers and symbols. At the same time, the study revealed that 39% of such passwords could also be guessed using smart algorithms in less than an hour.

The interesting thing is that attackers do not require deep knowledge or expensive equipment to crack passwords. For example, a powerful laptop processor will be able to find the correct combination for a password of 8 lowercase letters or digits using brute force in just 7 minutes. Additionally, modern video cards will cope with the same task in 17 seconds. In addition, smart algorithms for guessing passwords consider character replacements (“e” with “3”, “1” with “!” or “a” with “@”) and popular sequences (“qwerty”, “12345”, “asdfg”).

”Unconsciously, human beings create ‘human’ passwords – containing the words from dictionary in their native languages, featuring names and numbers. etc. Even seemingly strong combinations are rarely completely random, so they can be guessed by algorithms. Given that, the most dependable solution is to generate a completely random password using modern and reliable password managers. Such apps can securely store large volumes of data, providing comprehensive and robust protection for user information.” Commented Yuliya Novikova, Head of Digital Footprint Intelligence at Kaspersky.