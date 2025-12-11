Zebra brings next-gen Frontline AI tools to India, debuts developer-focused innovations at Droidcon Bengaluru

Zebra Technologies is set to showcase its newest AI-powered innovations for frontline workers at Droidcon India on December 13, marking the Asia Pacific debut of its Frontline AI Enablers. The launch underscores India’s growing influence as a global developer hub and highlights Bengaluru’s role in accelerating AI-led frontline transformation.

At the event, Zebra will demonstrate its Frontline AI Enablers, a suite of tools designed to simplify and speed up the development of AI-driven vision applications on Zebra’s Android mobile devices. The toolkit includes an AI data capture SDK and sample applications built to help developers and ISVs integrate advanced computer vision into workflows with minimal complexity. By using pre-trained models, organisations can now deploy vision-based applications in a matter of days—far faster than traditional development timelines.

“India, which is set to become the second-largest developer community globally, is an ideal stage for the debut of Zebra’s Frontline AI Enablers,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director, Sales, India and Sub-Continent at Zebra Technologies. “By embedding AI into our solutions, we empower developers to build next-generation applications that enhance productivity for connected frontline workers across India and APAC.”

The Frontline AI Enablers form part of Zebra’s broader Frontline AI Suite, an integrated portfolio of AI blueprints, agents, and tools that help enterprises digitize operations, operationalize intelligence, and optimize workflows at the edge of their business.

As part of the event lineup, Rajeev Varma, Senior Manager of Software Engineering at Zebra Technologies, will present “Zebra’s Frontline AI Enablers – Next-Gen AI for the Frontline” on December 13, from 4:15 PM to 4:55 PM at the Conrad Bengaluru.