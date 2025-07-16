Zendesk Accelerates AI Innovation with New Capabilities Advancing the Resolution Platform Vision

Building on the momentum of the recently launched Zendesk Resolution Platform, a complete AI-first solution that integrates automation, intelligence, and human context to resolve issues faster, Zendesk is advancing its vision for seamless, outcome-focused service with a powerful suite of new capabilities. By embedding breakthrough generative AI and advanced analytics, Zendesk continues to shape the future of customer and employee experience.

Zendesk’s platform uniquely prioritises resolution as the key success metric, ensuring that interactions lead to real solutions. Unlike traditional services that measure volume through interactions or attempts, this approach reduces effort and drives better outcomes.

The newest capabilities advance Zendesk’s vision by delivering truly omnichannel and democratised AI capabilities. Leading this effort, AI Agents for Email automate a critical customer channel, unlocking powerful efficiencies in support for complex products.

Together with no-code automation through Action Builder, tailored quality controls via Custom QA, AI-powered Generative Search, proactive Real-time Monitoring, and more, these enhancements drive faster resolutions, scalable operations, and consistently high-quality experiences, which is transforming how businesses engage with and support their customers.

“We’re accelerating our pace of innovation like never before, delivering new products and capabilities faster to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Shashi Upadhyay, Zendesk President of Product, Engineering and AI. “Our focus remains on building AI-powered solutions that are simple, easy-to-use, and scalable, ensuring businesses across all industries can seamlessly enhance their customer and employee experience without complexity or compromise. This approach guides every update we release and ensures customers have tools that are as intuitive as they are powerful.”

Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia and India, Zendesk, commented, “In India, where ambition and digital adoption move at breakneck speed, businesses aren’t just keeping up—they’re setting new benchmarks for customer engagement. It’s telling that 91% of Indian CX leaders see AI as essential for the future of service. With Zendesk’s latest innovations across AI, analytics, and workforce management, Indian companies have the tools to make every interaction smarter, more relevant, and truly reflective of India’s market dynamism.”

Zendesk’s Key Updates Include:

AI and Automation Breakthroughs

Intelligent, autonomous tools streamline customer and employee support and deliver tailored responses for better outcomes.

Agentic AI ³: Zendesk’s agentic architecture enables AI Agents to reason, adapt, and resolve issues end-to-end without manual setup or fixed flows.

³: Zendesk’s agentic architecture enables AI Agents to reason, adapt, and resolve issues end-to-end without manual setup or fixed flows. AI Agents for Email 5,6 : Automate over 50% of email interactions instantly with responses that reflect a brand’s tone and style.

: Automate over 50% of email interactions instantly with responses that reflect a brand’s tone and style. Instructions for AI Agents 5,6 : Set custom guidelines to keep AI responses accurate, on-brand, and compliant.

: Set custom guidelines to keep AI responses accurate, on-brand, and compliant. Multiple Content Sources for GenAI 5,6 : AI agents access external knowledge like web crawlers to answer across channels.

: AI agents access external knowledge like web crawlers to answer across channels. Use Case Suggestions ²: AI suggests topics to improve automated resolutions with AI agents.

²: AI suggests topics to improve automated resolutions with AI agents. Generative Search ² , 6 : Deliver instant AI-powered answers in the Help Centre, powered by generative AI.

² : Deliver instant AI-powered answers in the Help Centre, powered by generative AI. Agent Instructions in Copilot ²: Real-time, step-by-step guidance for agents to resolve complex tasks faster without breaking workflow.

²: Real-time, step-by-step guidance for agents to resolve complex tasks faster without breaking workflow. Auto Assist Enhancements in Copilot²: Suggests accurate responses based on solved tickets.

Enhanced Support Operations

Optimising agent productivity and security with intuitive workflows, stronger authentication, and improved system management.

Action Builder ¹: No-code integration and automation with new triggers, OpenAI connector, Slack and Salesforce steps, and flow testing.

¹: No-code integration and automation with new triggers, OpenAI connector, Slack and Salesforce steps, and flow testing. App Builder ¹ : Build and launch apps for agents with generative AI.

¹ Build and launch apps for agents with generative AI. Help Centre Authentication for Messaging : Enhanced security for messaging interactions.

: Enhanced security for messaging interactions. Merge Organisations : Simplified organisation management.

: Simplified organisation management. Approvals ¹: Streamlined approval management for greater efficiency and compliance.

¹: Streamlined approval management for greater efficiency and compliance. Sandbox Change Management : Improved control over configuration deployments.

: Improved control over configuration deployments. Automatic Redaction with Triggers : Automatic redaction of sensitive ticket data based on custom triggers, enhancing compliance and reducing manual effort.

: Automatic redaction of sensitive ticket data based on custom triggers, enhancing compliance and reducing manual effort. Data Masking¹: Protection of sensitive information within Zendesk by hiding it from unauthorised users in both UI and API.

Analytics and Knowledge Enhancements

Enhancing support with improved reporting, multilingual capabilities, and streamlined knowledge management.

Knowledge Builder ⁴ : Auto-generate a ready-to-use knowledge base in minutes.

⁴ Auto-generate a ready-to-use knowledge base in minutes. New Knowledge Connectors ¹: Connect and surface knowledge from more sources, including external sites and Confluence, for both human and AI agents.

¹: Connect and surface knowledge from more sources, including external sites and Confluence, for both human and AI agents. Copilot Agent Productivity Dashboard 5 : Pre-built dashboard to track adoption, impact, and workflow optimisation across auto assist and AI suggestion tools.

: Pre-built dashboard to track adoption, impact, and workflow optimisation across auto assist and AI suggestion tools. Recommendations in the AI Insights Hub 5 : Automatically flags when Auto Assist procedures in Copilot need to be created, updated, or improved.

: Automatically flags when Auto Assist procedures in Copilot need to be created, updated, or improved. Engagements Reporting API ¹: Expanded insights into multi-channel agent interactions.

¹: Expanded insights into multi-channel agent interactions. AI Translations for Articles ¹: Fast, AI-powered translations for articles supporting global users.

¹: Fast, AI-powered translations for articles supporting global users. Service Catalogue ²: Simplified employee requests via a help centre catalogue of available services and assets.

²: Simplified employee requests via a help centre catalogue of available services and assets. Article Multiplacement and Request List Experience ⁴: Enhanced article sharing and user request management.

⁴: Enhanced article sharing and user request management. Real-time Monitoring ¹: Unified, real-time view of service operations across channels.

¹: Unified, real-time view of service operations across channels. Quick Reports¹: Generate reports using plain language, powered by machine learning.

Workforce Engagement Management

Improving scheduling, tracking, and quality insights to help teams operate more efficiently.