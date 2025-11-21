Zendesk Expands Microsoft Integration to Deliver Secure, AI-Powered Employee Service Solutions

Zendesk has strengthened its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver secure and intelligent employee service experiences through two new integrations: Microsoft Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot. These integrations bring Zendesk’s AI-driven support directly into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, enabling IT, HR, and Finance teams to optimise operations and provide more efficient support to employees.

The Microsoft Agent 365 platform is a secure and autonomous system that manages Zendesk’s AI agents within Microsoft’s environment. By leveraging Microsoft’s security and compliance tools, Agent 365 autonomously manages Zendesk support tickets, accesses knowledge bases, and ensures seamless communication for Microsoft 365 users and support teams.

The Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot integration embeds Zendesk’s AI-powered support directly into Microsoft 365 apps, allowing employees to submit support tickets, check statuses, add notes, and escalate issues all within their everyday workflow—without needing to leave their Microsoft 365 environment.

Craig Flower, Chief Information Officer at Zendesk, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft on Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot marks a significant milestone for Zendesk. By integrating with Microsoft’s tools, we are providing a seamless, autonomous, and AI-driven support experience that helps organisations enhance employee service while maintaining control and security.”

As the demand for faster, more personalised service grows, IT, HR, and Finance teams are under increasing pressure to manage operations with limited resources. Zendesk’s Resolution Platform, integrated into both Microsoft Agent 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot, simplifies these operations, helping businesses resolve issues more efficiently and deliver exceptional employee experiences at scale.

Key Benefits of the Zendesk-Microsoft Integration:

Faster resolution times and increased agent productivity through seamless AI-powered support within Microsoft 365.

Secure and compliant management of AI assistants using Microsoft’s trusted governance frameworks.

Enhanced visibility and auditable workflows, ensuring that teams can scale AI services confidently and securely.

“AI is transforming the way organisations deliver employee service,” said Srini Raghavan, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Copilot and Agent Ecosystem. “Through our collaboration with Zendesk, we are enabling organisations to resolve IT, HR, and Finance issues seamlessly, enhancing productivity within the tools employees already use daily.”

The Zendesk integration for Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for installation from the Zendesk Marketplace starting 21 November.