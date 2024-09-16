Zendesk first in CX Industry to offer outcome-based pricing for AI agents

Zendesk, Inc. announced the introduction of outcome-based pricing for AI agents, a significant shift that reflects the transformative impact of AI on customer service. This new pricing model, the first of its kind in the CX industry, directly aligns costs with the tangible value delivered by AI, ensuring businesses only pay for successful and measurable resolutions.

With 83% of CX leaders in India anticipating that all customer service channels will be powered by AI within three years, the traditional pricing models are becoming obsolete. As automation continues to reshape customer interactions, Zendesk’s Outcome-Based Pricing offers an industry-leading solution that aligns costs with the true value AI brings to businesses.

“An overwhelming majority of 92% of CX leaders in India believe that the volume of customer service interactions will increase five times in the next three years. Zendesk is constantly looking at ways to address the growing needs through benchmarking and testing of Generative AI, industry-specific offerings or pricing models that reflect new ways of working,” said Vasudeva Rao Munnaluri, RVP India & SAARC, Zendesk. “At Zendesk, we believe that everyone should have access to AI Agents. We’ve been thoughtful about transparency and flexibility, giving customers an understanding of the rate of automation. This will equip customers with the ability to project costs, driving revenue.”

Driving the future of customer experience with AI

Zendesk AI agents represent the next generation of AI-powered bots, capable of autonomously resolving even the most complex customer issues from start to finish. This evolution from traditional bots to sophisticated AI agents marks a pivotal moment in the CX industry, and with this change, pricing models must reflect the true value AI provides to a business.

“Zendesk’s commitment to innovation has always been driven by a deep understanding of our customers’ evolving needs. As the industry moves toward more transparent, results-oriented business models, we are proud to lead the way with a solution that ensures companies can confidently invest in AI,” said Nikhil Sane, SVP GTM Strategy and Pricing at Zendesk. “Our Outcome-Based Pricing Solution is more than just a pricing model—it’s a reflection of our dedication to driving real, measurable success for our customers. As we continue to innovate and lead in AI-powered CX, Zendesk remains committed to listening to our customers and evolving all aspects of our offerings to meet their needs.”

Outcome-based pricing: Aligning costs with results

The introduction of Outcome-Based Pricing is more than just a new model—it’s a strategic move that positions Zendesk as a leader in AI-powered customer service. The pricing will now be directly tied to the outcomes delivered by AI agents, meaning customers will only incur costs for issues that are resolved autonomously by AI. This model ensures that businesses invest in successful outcomes, aligning costs directly with the value received, ensuring businesses pay only for the real results delivered by AI agents. Key features of this model include:

Centred around customer flexibility: Each business has unique needs and timelines for integrating AI. Zendesk’s flexible approach allows businesses to incorporate AI agents in a way that aligns with their specific objectives, offering options to continue utilising human agents where necessary. Agents can monitor automated resolution usage, forecast future needs, and adjust plans accordingly.

Simple and transparent: Zendesk’s pricing is designed to be straightforward, ensuring customers get maximum value while maintaining control. With a starter usage level included at no additional cost, customers can scale automated resolutions as needs grow, with clear tracking across all channels.

Scalable and predictable: Customers will have the tools and flexibility to optimise their AI integration as their business evolves with an in-product dashboard that provides visibility into automated resolution usage and automation rate. As usage increases, Zendesk’s pricing model scales accordingly, allowing businesses to manage their budgets effectively while avoiding unexpected costs.

As automation becomes essential in managing the pace and volume of customer interactions, Zendesk believes that AI agents should be accessible to all businesses and includes AI agent capabilities for all Zendesk Suite and Support plans, with a starter usage level at no additional cost. By transitioning to Outcome-Based Pricing, Zendesk is not only reflecting the value of AI but ensuring that businesses can continue to deliver smarter, more efficient customer experiences.