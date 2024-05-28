Zeron Partners with Mitigata to Boost Cyber Risk Posture in BFSI Sector by 60%

Mumbai based Zeron, India’s leading cyber risk quantification startup, has announced a strategic partnership with Mitigata, a company at the forefront of redefining cyber insurance solutions. With a primary focus on enhancing cyber risk management and reducing cyber risk exposure by 60%, this collaboration aims to empower organizations to make well-informed decisions regarding their cyber risk strategies. By integrating Zeron’s expertise in risk quantification with Mitigata’s specialized cyber insurance solutions, customers can proactively manage their cyber risks and secure suitable financial protection.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations face the challenge of understanding their cyber risk posture and selecting the most appropriate insurance coverage. Zeron addresses this challenge by providing customers with key risk indicators and quantification using its QBER model which is the first of its kind in the country and sets a benchmark for managing cyber risks.

The partnership will work by combining Zeron’s expertise in risk quantification with Mitigata’s specialization in cyber insurance. Zeron will utilize its QBER model to provide customers with key risk indicators and quantification, helping them understand their cyber risk posture. Mitigata, on the other hand, will offer tailored cyber insurance solutions based on the insights provided by Zeron’s risk quantification model. This collaboration will empower organizations to make informed decisions about their cyber risk management strategies and select the most appropriate cyber insurance coverage.

“Our partnership with Mitigata represents a strategic alliance focused on empowering organizations to navigate today’s complex cyber threat landscape. By integrating Zeron’s risk quantification insights with Mitigata’s innovative cyber insurance solutions, we enable businesses to proactively manage cyber risks and obtain the most suitable insurance coverage. The escalating complexity of cyber threats and the increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding cyber risks have created a pressing need for a robust CRQ model like QBER. With its ability to deliver actionable insights and empower organizations to enhance their cyber posture, QBER sets a new standard for cyber risk quantification” Sanket Sarkar, CEO & Founder of Zeron.

QBER helps organizations understand their cyber risks in monetary terms and gives them useful insights. This makes it easier for them to protect themselves from cyber attacks and handle their financial impact. The demand for this kind of model is growing quickly because cyber threats are rapidly evolving. Many companies are finding that using QBER helps them invest better in cybersecurity. Unlike earlier models, QBER looks at cyber risks in a more complete ,flexible and dynamic way. This means that companies can adapt quickly to new threats. By using QBER, insurance companies can provide comprehensive cyber risk coverage for their clients, which improves the cyber resilience of the ecosystem..

Sarthak Dubey, Co-founder & COO expressed “Mitigata’s partnership with Zeron marks a significant step in our mission to go beyond cybersecurity and cyber insurance. By combining Mitigata’s innovative tech- enabled cyber insurance solutions with Zeron’s risk quantification capabilities, we are able to provide our clients with comprehensive, full-stack cyber support. This collaboration will empower organizations to not only understand their cyber risk posture with unprecedented accuracy but also secure tailored financial protection. Together, Mitigata and Zeron are setting a new standard for cyber risk management and helping our clients navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence.”

Zeron’s main objective is to help organizations make smart choices about cybersecurity and build trust. By effectively safeguarding digital assets and ensuring compliance with industry regulations, Zeron enhances overall cybersecurity resilience. Its innovative solutions have garnered widespread recognition among a diverse clientele spanning Indonesia, Canada, Singapore, the UK, the Philippines, and beyond. Noteworthy clients include the Bureau of Immigration Philippines. Affin Bank, NTUC, Aditya Birla Capital, and Bank Open, among others.