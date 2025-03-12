Zeta expands AI capabilities in Tachyon to redefine card issuing

Zeta has introduced powerful new AI-driven features within Tachyon, its next-gen card processing and core banking platform. Designed to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations, these capabilities—launched under the Selene brand—leverage AI-powered conversational voice and chat co-pilots to help card issuers automate customer interactions and improve engagement. Selene is now available to Zeta’s U.S. customers.

With real-time analytics, AI-driven automation, and intelligent customer service orchestration, Tachyon empowers financial institutions to provide hyper-personalized experiences. Customers receive context-aware recommendations, proactive alerts, and instant payment support, while AI-powered automation enables seamless dispute resolution, account modifications, and real-time assistance. By preserving interaction history across multiple channels, the system ensures a frictionless, uninterrupted customer journey.

“Traditional card processing systems are struggling to keep up with modern demands,” said Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta APAC CEO & Global CTO. “With AI at its core, Tachyon enables issuers to create intelligent, automated, and scalable solutions that anticipate customer needs, optimize operations, and enhance the cardholder experience.”

Tachyon is built with banking-grade security and compliance, ensuring seamless integration with issuer-specific policies. Its advanced intent recognition, customizable workflows, and client-specific knowledge embedding enable accurate and regulatory-compliant interactions, making it a game-changer for financial institutions looking to modernize their cardholder engagement.

Zeta, a next-gen banking technology company, provides cloud-native, API-first solutions for card issuing, processing, lending, and digital banking. Its platform powers financial institutions globally, with over 25 million cards issued to date.