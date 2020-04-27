ZNet becomes a distributor of Acronis

Read Article

ZNet Technologies has announced that it is extending its distribution partnership with Acronis – now offering their on-premise backup and disaster recovery solutions to partners and businesses in India.

Acronis is a global leader in cyber protection, setting the standard with its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. As a leading provider of cyber protection services for physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Acronis’ cybersecurity and data protection solutions are utilizing cutting-edge technologies to enable stronger cyber protection for businesses of all sizes – being the only company on the market addressing all 5 vectors of Cyber Protection: safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity and security (SAPAS).

ZNet Technologies is already offering Acronis Cloud Backup solutions to businesses and partners – now providing:

Acronis Cloud Backup – backup is stored in the cloud and is accessible from anywhere

Acronis On-premise – backup is on customer premises

Acronis True Image – backup solution for PCs, Desktops, mobile devices, etc.

The range of solutions provided will also include Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity and management tools into one solution.

Acronis on-premise cybersecurity solutions will empower ZNet partners with anti-ransomware protection, backup, disaster recovery, file sync and share, solutions that are easy to use, efficient, and secure. ZNet is one of the few distributors to be providing all these services.

Partners will be able to resell these solutions to address the growing cyber security and data protection concerns of businesses in the country, and leverage the growing market opportunity.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Acronis. It’s our responsibility to protect customers’ digital well-being in these unprecedented times when there’s an increased dependence on the digital tools. With the newly added Acronis on-premise solution to our product portfolio, we are now in a better place to provide the best cybersecurity and data backup solutions to businesses through our partners and make the data protection easier and cost-effective,” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO of ZNet Technologies. “ZNet will help partners with complete technical support and GTM (Go-to-market) support to reach more customers.”

“ZNet is a trusted name in India with a strong presence all around India – we are excited about extending our partnership further, and see a lot of opportunities for data protection and cyber security solutions’ growth in the market. We are positive that with this partnership evolving further, we will be able to reach even more businesses in the country,” said Rustom Hiramaneck, Country Head, South Asia at Acronis.