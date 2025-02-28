ZNet technologies appoints Rahul Bhavsar to advisory board, strengthening leadership for RackNap platform

ZNet Technologies announced the appointment of Rahul Bhavsar as a new member of our Advisory Board, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in managing SaaS product companies and technology, Rahul brings a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable to our growth and innovation in the automation and B2B marketplaces segment, primarily for our flagship platform, RackNap.

Background and Expertise: Rahul Bhavsar’s impressive background includes:

Founding six start-ups, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset.

Currently serving as the CTO at Levata, showcasing his ongoing engagement with cutting-edge technology.

Extensive experience in driving business transformation and fostering collaborative environments. His expertise in the cloud industry and digital transformation aligns perfectly with ZNet’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions through its flagship product, RackNap.

Role on the Advisory Board: In his new role, Rahul will:

– Work closely with ZNet’s executive team to provide strategic guidance primarily for the RackNap platform.

– Contribute to shaping the long-term goals and vision for RackNap.

– Offer insights to enhance ZNet’s market position in the rapidly growing cloud services market.

Impact on ZNet Technologies: Rahul’s appointment comes at a crucial time for ZNet Technologies:

The global cloud market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating substantial expansion over the next five years.

ZNet’s RackNap platform is positioned to address key challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and resellers in the cloud industry.

His expertise will be instrumental in guiding RackNap’s future roadmap and strategic integrations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rahul Bhavsar to our Advisory Board,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO of ZNet Technologies. “His extensive experience in SaaS and technology leadership will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand our cloud billing automation platform, RackNap. Rahul’s insights will be invaluable in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving cloud services landscape.”

ZNet Technologies looks forward to leveraging Rahul’s expertise to further strengthen its position as a leader in cloud solutions and billing automation. His addition to the Advisory Board underscores ZNet’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to its clients in the dynamic cloud services market.