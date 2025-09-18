Zoho Accelerates Delivery of AI Solutions with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Dell Technologies announced that Zoho Corporation, a global leader in software innovation, is leveraging the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA for its enterprise and agentic AI capabilities. This collaboration, which powers Zoho’s proprietary and multimodal large language models (LLMs) and other AI offerings, makes enterprise AI and agentic AI adoption practical and accessible for businesses.

Zoho’s suite of more than 55 products, along with its proprietary AI solutions like Zia LLM and agentic AI tools, support more than 130 million users globally across a wide spectrum of business needs such as sales, finance, collaboration and HR. To meet the demands of these businesses, Zoho requires infrastructure capable of accelerating AI innovation while helping ensure data sovereignty, which has been a critical facet of their Indian datacenter development program, aligned with the government’s recently revised Digital Personal Data Protection rules.

By leveraging the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, Zoho gains a high-performance, on-premises platform that expedites the development and deployment of advanced AI models—helping businesses streamline and automate complex workflows, uncover actionable insights and innovate without compromising on trust or security.

Building a new foundation for enterprise AI solutions

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA plays a vital role in Zoho’s enterprise AI solutions, fostering innovation and ensuring efficient deployment:

Accelerated model development and deployment: Dell PowerEdge servers, integrated with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform and AI software, enable rapid prototyping, frequent experimentation cycles, and efficient deployment of Zoho’s multimodal LLMs; bringing advanced AI solutions to Zoho customers faster. These models are optimized for tasks like data extraction, summarization and code generation, and are available in three sizes – 1.3 billion parameters, 2.6 billion parameters, and 7 billion parameters – to suit varying levels of complexity and business needs.

AI agents for enterprise integration: Zoho delivers a robust suite of prebuilt AI agents designed for seamless enterprise integration. Powered by the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, the Zia Agent Marketplace enables customers to quickly deploy agentic AI solutions including tools to create custom AI agents. With access to more than 700 actions, to start with, from across Zoho's products and based on real organizational roles, users, including businesses, ISVs and developers can innovate with ease and accelerate adoption of agentic AI.

Global scalability with localized privacy and data sovereignty: With Dell, Zoho ensures its AI solutions are privacy-first and aligned with local data sovereignty requirements. This collaboration strengthens India’s AI ambitions, contributing to a sovereign and innovation-driven AI infrastructure that supports enterprise growth worldwide.

Power AI workloads with Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA