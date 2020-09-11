Zoho adds new features to its Workplace Platform

Read Article

Zoho Corporation has announced major updates to Zoho Workplace—a single software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes. Centered around a full-featured business mail and cloud office suite, Zoho Workplace includes nine tightly mingled applications, built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across one dashboard, allowing customers to solve business problems quickly and collaboratively.

Productivity platforms from leading vendors today posture to bring about collaboration within teams, even though they are disconnected from other business apps and therefore lack any awareness of the underlying business issue being addressed. Thus, they are unable to establish critical context for business problems, and fail to provide continuity over the course of their resolution.

“The nature of work has undeniably changed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change,” said Sridhar Vembu, Zoho’s CEO and Co-founder. “Businesses are not looking to solve a collaboration problem, they are looking to solve a custom invoicing problem or sales enablement problem or support problem. Collaboration platforms need to facilitate better business outcomes, not just improve productivity. Workplace, through pre-built integrations with powerful business apps and context and continuity across applications, devices, and departments, stands alone in having the vision and functionality to meet the broad business needs of today.”

According to a recent joint study by Zoho and Beagle Research, “54% of enterprise-level employees (businesses with over 500 employees) found the applications they work with not intuitive and difficult to integrate.” Additionally, “40% of the largest enterprise employees surveyed (businesses with over 4,000 employees) said their work can be chaotic, working with multiple technology platforms to do their job accordingly.” The study shows that businesses want unified solutions that streamline complex processes like data migration, content creation, contextual collaboration and communication, and search. Existing solutions lack the comprehension and integration to satisfy this need. As a result, Zoho Workplace has seen rapid adoption in the last quarter, now supporting 2 million organizations, with 15 million users located across 150+ countries. More than 25% of new Zoho Workplace customers have made the decision to switch over from G Suite and Microsoft.

