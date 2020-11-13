Zoho Announces Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to provide end-to-end business solutions

Read Article

Zoho has announced a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide superior Customer Relationship Management, IT Service Management and e-Commerce solutions to solve problems for large businesses. This alliance partnership brings together the breadth and depth of Zoho’s product portfolio with TCS’ decades-long experience and domain expertise in technology-led consulting and business integration services. Together, Zoho and TCS will drive growth for global organizations through stronger technology alignment with business goals, more transparency across solutions, and greater operational efficiency.

TCS is a trusted consultant and integrator for enterprise businesses, with a vast network of diverse clients. TCS helps clients improve their customer experience through its capabilities in CX strategy, design, customer insights, marketing, sales and service transformation. Combining Zoho’s unified data model and TCS’s technical and industry expertise, organizations will benefit from faster, more seamless, and innovative capabilities to enhance customer experiences. Zoho’s portfolio of more than 45 applications is built on one technology stack so that services including AI, unified search, powerful analytics, and many others are inherited across all applications, providing businesses unparalleled value while solving complex integration challenges.

As an entry point, organizations can implement Zoho’s seamless and centralized customer experience platform, CRM Plus, which unifies all customer-facing teams on a single interface and provides end-to-end, real-time, and contextual intelligence. The platform sets a new standard for omni-channel customer engagement, sentiment collection and analysis, and prescriptive actions by leveraging Zoho’s powerful analytics and AI engines.

“TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services,” said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. “We are confident that through TCS’ reach and influence in the market across 46 countries, more enterprise organizations globally will experience the benefits of Zoho’s deep technology stack and world-class applications.”

“Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions, because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment,” said Aarti Devi, Global Head – Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Application Services at TCS. “We are pleased to partner with Zoho in helping their customers pursue new innovation and growth opportunities.”

Zoho, in alliance with TCS, will allow global enterprise organizations to realize new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office, or both.

