Zoho Corporation launches a new division called Vani

Zoho Corporation announced Vani, a new division within the company providing a new approach to workplace collaboration and creativity via an all-in-one, visual-first intelligent platform.

Vani empowers teams to move away from traditional static tools into interactive, dynamic, and value-driven workspaces, where members can brainstorm, plan, and innovate together – across whiteboards, flowcharts, diagrams, mind mapping, and video calling. Whether teams are building a product roadmap, planning their next social campaign, or co-creating a sales pitch, Vani brings everything into one shared infinite canvas, including data that lives across one’s desktop, drives, spreadsheets, and more.

“For small and medium-sized businesses, the ability to increase ease of collaboration, even a small percentage, can lead to extraordinary gains in productivity,” said Karthikeyan Jambulingam, Head of Product for Vani. “Vani provides a comprehensive set of tools for all departments within one canvas, eliminating the need for app-switching, process building, or complicated onboarding, ensuring that SMBs can seamlessly ideate and execute across all departments.”

Vani comes with an innovative Space and Zone model that brings structure to collaboration, allowing different stakeholders to work in parallel without interference while still having visibility of the big picture. A Space acts as an overall canvas for a project, while Zones are sub-canvases within the Space, used to segment work by contributor, function, phase, or more. This approach allows for ideas to evolve in isolation, but users can collaborate whenever there is a need. Users can also leverage a library of templates and kits to accelerate workflow and give teams the head start they need to work on a project. Templates cover strategy and planning, brainstorming and project planning. Kits address advanced elements like design diagrams, social media kits, network diagrams, and more.

The platform also includes mind mapping tools to help SMB teams brainstorm, organise and connect ideas visually, removing roadblocks in turning raw ideas into structured plans. Vani also comes with AI-powered capabilities including the ability to generate content instantly and structured visuals like flowcharts and mind maps, and summary tools to gain insights across entire Zones quickly or down to specific frames, shapes, and objects. Vani also comes with native video meeting features, which enables teams to start a video call, discuss, and align within the canvas, without the need for an additional third-party application. These meetings can also be recorded, enabling asynchronous collaboration.