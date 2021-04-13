Zoho Corporation launches Qntrl to address wide mid-market gap in rapidly growing Workflow Orchestration market

Read Article

Zoho Corporation has launched a new business division, Qntrl (pronounced “control”). As a separate brand, Qntrl delivers workflow solutions aimed at solving the widening gap in process management for modern, complex workflows that require tight alignment between multiple stakeholders. With Qntrl, department and process managers—also called orchestrators—gain more visibility, control, and automation over their workflows, making it easier for them to collaborate across stakeholders and departments. Qntrl empowers orchestrators with tighter alignment for non-linear modern workflows, so tandem efforts can be managed with seamless clarity.

“Zoho Corporation continues to scale and diversify to meet ever-changing customer needs, and the launch of Qntrl is an excellent example of the company’s disciplined and innovative approach,” said Daniel Newman, Principal Analyst, Futurum Research. “The market is well aware of the impact that data, AI/ML, and automation can have on businesses, but still struggles to employ tools to maximize BPO and workflow automation benefits. With Qntrl, Zoho is ambitiously working to democratize workflow orchestration in a flexible and compatible software package, removing mundane processes while improving enterprise efficiency.”

“Managers need increased visibility into their department’s operations to ensure things are running the way they designed them to. Qntrl allows Orchestrators to customize workflows at scale in a more intuitive way, without sacrificing the ability to manage complex scenarios,” said Rodrigo Vaca, Qntrl’s Chief Marketing Orchestrator. “Qntrl was built to make this process simpler and smoother, addressing the specific challenges and needs of both business and IT, and helping to achieve their objectives with confidence and certainty. Orchestrators are empowered for lock-step collaboration among stakeholders, minimizing the typical frustrations and redundancies of process management so that teams can focus on delivering high-quality work.”

Qntrl enables users to:

Centralize requests from all process stakeholders, providing unparalleled visibility into the status of each request

Ensure process compliance, with a focus on eliminating redundancy and mistakes

Enable contextual, workflow-centric collaboration across stakeholders

Automate repetitive, low value-added tasks

Take advantage of powerful workflow intelligence reports and insights that improve operational KPIs

Effectively design and manage processes without having to know complicated technical notations

Integrate with existing IT stack solutions including Zoho business software apps and third-party solutions including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Workday, and others

Leverage advanced data security and information access controls

“As the workflow management market grows in size and sophistication, frustrations related to efficient and transparent management are becoming a bigger roadblock for organizations across the board,” said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer at Zoho Corporation. “These challenges require robust solutions that minimize the negative impact on business. With the full support of Zoho Corporation, Qntrl will tackle this head on, helping its customers accelerate business with the support of first-class orchestration software.”

As a business division of Zoho Corporation, Qntrl is able to integrate with products from sister divisions such as Zoho.com and ManageEngine. Qntrl is launching as a separate division focused exclusively on delivering a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use workflow orchestration software that also integrates with technology from other vendors.

