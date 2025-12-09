Zoho introduces enterprise-focused billing and spend management platforms

Zoho has announced two new finance solutions aimed at large organisations: Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition, a billing platform designed for complex revenue models, and Zoho Spend, a consolidated system that unifies procurement, payroll, travel and expense management. Both offerings are intended to strengthen financial visibility and operational control in large enterprises.

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Zoho’s Finance and Operations Business Unit and CEO of Zoho Payment Technologies, noted that billing and spend management have become strategic functions that influence an organisation’s profitability and agility. He said the new platforms are designed to help enterprises adopt modern monetisation approaches and improve oversight of company-wide expenditure.

Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition

Usage-based and consumption-driven pricing models have become more common across industries, but many organisations still rely on tools that struggle with variable billing requirements and the complexities of revenue recognition.

Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition is designed to support a wide range of pricing structures—standard, tiered, volume-based and consumption-driven—and can manage products, services and project-based billing. The solution supports 15 country-specific editions, including GST-compliant billing for India, and offers e-invoicing capabilities in nine countries such as India, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The platform includes automated collection workflows to help reduce Days Sales Outstanding, and lifecycle management features covering trials, conversions, plan changes and retention. Revenue recognition tools aligned with IFRS 15 and ASC 606 aim to reduce manual reconciliation and improve month-end closing cycles. Enterprises can also configure role-based dashboards for detailed financial insights.

Zoho Spend

Finance teams often manage procurement, payroll, travel, payables and employee expenses through disconnected systems, limiting visibility and increasing the risk of compliance gaps. Zoho Spend consolidates these functions into a single platform to provide a unified view of organisational expenditure.

The system integrates procurement processes—from vendor onboarding and RFQs to purchase orders and invoicing—while offering vendor-level and category-level insights to support negotiations and budget planning. Accounts Payable automation includes OCR-based bill capture, two- and three-way matching, payment approvals, batch payments and reconciliation.

For Indian businesses, the payroll module supports statutory compliance for EPF, ESI, TDS, Professional Tax and Labour Welfare Fund requirements.

Corporate travel workflows allow employees to book travel within policy, drawing from global inventory, while organisations using travel desks can route requests directly to designated agents. Expense management tools support receipt capture, policy enforcement, per diem rules, mileage calculations and reimbursement processing.

Together, Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition and Zoho Spend aim to provide enterprises with broader financial oversight and greater control over revenue and expenditure in complex operating environments.