Zoho unveils projects plus: AI-driven project management for enterprises

Zoho has launched Projects Plus, a next-generation project management platform designed for mid-sized and large enterprises. By integrating Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints, Projects Plus enhances collaboration, provides AI-powered insights, and supports both agile and waterfall methodologies, making it a flexible and data-driven solution for modern businesses.

Zoho Projects has seen remarkable growth, with a 41% year-over-year increase in India and a doubling of global revenue. More than half of new users have migrated from Microsoft Project and JIRA, highlighting its growing market appeal. Enterprises like HDFC Securities, UNOMinda, Vedantu, and Tata Chemicals have already adopted Zoho’s project management tools to streamline operations.

Projects Plus takes project management to the next level by leveraging Zoho’s AI engine, Zia, to provide predictive analytics, real-time dashboards, and intelligent resource allocation. By analyzing project data on budgeting, timelines, and team performance, businesses can make informed decisions, optimize efficiency, and enhance productivity.

“Projects Plus integrates AI, analytics, and collaboration to meet the evolving needs of enterprises,” said Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho. With seamless integration into Zoho’s ecosystem and compatibility with third-party applications like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, Projects Plus offers enterprises the flexibility to adapt to their existing workflows while benefiting from advanced AI-driven capabilities.

Industry experts recognize the significance of this launch. “AI-driven insights and hybrid support make Projects Plus a compelling enterprise solution,” said Mrinal Rai, Assistant Director at ISG Research. With this launch, Zoho strengthens its position in the global project management market, delivering scalable and intelligent solutions that cater to evolving enterprise needs.