Zoom introduces Zoom Up Services Program to unlock partner revenue opportunities and drive post-sales success at scale

Zoom unveiled the next evolution of the Zoom Up Partner Program with the introduction of the Zoom Up Services Program. This comprehensive program is specifically designed to empower partners to deliver differentiated world-class post-sales services spanning solution deployment, support, customer success, and managed services to serve customer needs across the Zoom platform. The first phase of the services program is now live globally with early adopters, and its scope will be expanded following a phased roll-out throughout FY26.

The services program provides specialized enablement and hands-on training to unlock revenue growth opportunities and drive partner success at scale. It includes three partner service models based on business needs and the level of engagement.

Partners are enabled to deliver their branded services to customers, endorsed by Zoom. This is available to all qualifying partner types contingent on the successful completion of the proper accreditations and training. Partner-delivered programs: Partners are enabled to deliver differentiated and advanced post-sales services to customers in partnership with Zoom. This is available to Certified Partners who meet partner proficiency standards and capability, resource, scale and performance commitments.

“This new program marks a pivotal step in Zoom’s evolution of becoming a more partner-centric company,” said Nick Tidd, Head of Global Channel GTM at Zoom. “This program will empower our partners to scale their Zoom Services practice by unlocking new revenue streams, creating differentiation in the market, and allowing partners to deliver exceptional solutions and support to their customers. This underscores Zoom’s commitment to partners, and I look forward to our continued joint success.”