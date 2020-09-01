Zoom Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Read Article

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom’s video-first platform. At Zoom, we strive to deliver a world-class, frictionless, and secure communication experience for our customers across locations, devices, and use cases,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, coupled with our strong execution, led to revenue growth of 355% year-over-year in Q2 and enabled us to increase our revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $188.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $277.0 million, up from $20.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 28.3% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.7%.

GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $188.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $277.0 million, up from $20.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 28.3% and non-GAAP operating margin was 41.7%. Net Income and Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $185.7 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $274.8 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, acquisition-related expenses, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.92. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, non-GAAP net income was $24.0 million, or $0.08 per share.

Cash: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of July 31, 2020 was $1.5 billion.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of July 31, 2020 was $1.5 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $401.3 million for the quarter, compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free cash flow was $373.4 million, compared to $17.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue include acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Zoom had:

Approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 458% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

988 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 112% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 9th consecutive quarter.

Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 and its full fiscal year 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $685.0 million and $690.0 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $225.0 million and $230.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.73 and $0.74 with approximately 300 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion. This revenue outlook takes into consideration the demand for remote work solutions for businesses. It also assumed increased churn in the second half of the fiscal year when compared to historic churn levels due to a higher percentage of customers who purchased monthly subscriptions in the first quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $730.0 million and $750.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $2.40 and $2.47 with approximately 300 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Additional information on Zoom’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future.

