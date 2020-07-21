Zoom to open a new technology centre in Bangalore

Read Article

Zoom Video Communications has announced that it will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology center in Bangalore, where it will hire key talent over the next few years. This commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom already has one office in Mumbai (which is expected to triple in size) and two data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This growing presence is in direct response to Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across India. From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6700% growth in free user sign ups in India.

This expansion into Bangalore will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Bangalore for its exceptional engineering and IT talent. The company will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided.

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”

“Zoom is focused on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology center in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations.”

The launch of a technology center in Bangalore represents Zoom’s strategy of developing its cutting-edge communications technology in multiple locations globally. The center will play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom, leveraging some of India’s most talented professionals. Zoom commits to these efforts in India with the goal of providing better service to individuals and organizations around the globe, empowering them to accomplish more with video-first unified communications. The launch will also open opportunities for local talent to do meaningful work and contribute to an organization whose core value is to care for our communities, customers, company, teammates, and selves.

